ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Doritos Introducing New Flamin' Hot Flavor to Ring in New Year

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoritos fans who were jealous of Cheetos fans do not have to worry any longer. Frito-Lay is bringing the Flamin' Hot flavor to its Doritos line of tortilla chips. Earlier this week, the company announced Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips. It's perfect for anyone hoping to give Santa...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Subway Changes Name of Popular Menu Item

Customers scouring the Subway menu for the fan-favorite Protein Bowl may find themselves a little confused, as the beloved sandwich chain has changed the name of their Protein Bowls to No Bready Bowls. While Subway did not make an official announcement regarding the name change, Chew Boom suggested the decision was to help Subway "differentiate themselves from the competition."
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

Are Flamin’ Hot Cheetos being discontinued?

FRITO-LAY's signature snack, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, is reportedly in a shortage. Rumors of the beloved "hot chip" being discontinued have started circulating across the internet. Are Flamin' Hot Cheetos being discontinued?. While the Frito-Lay company has not commented on the reported shortage of Flamin' Hot Chips, social media users have...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

'Doritos Breath' Used To Be A Much Bigger Problem In The Past

Frito-Lay might be responsible for producing a ton of different Dorito flavors every year, but the magic all began with the original Nacho Cheese version, which had — and still has — everyone at "hello." Except, the first "hello" was laced with a "garlic-laden" odor and an aftertaste that was commonly referred to as "Dorito breath." And, while your mouth certainly won't be minty fresh these days after inhaling a bag of these popular chips, it's definitely not as bad as it was back in the 1970s and 1980s. What caused the change? According to Mental Floss, the snacking giant gathered data from years of focus group feedback, which eventually made them realize there were two major complaints that they needed to address: Doritos devotees requested a cheesier flavor, and they wanted to reduce the stench that lingered in their breath after munching on the them.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Edge#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Cool Ranch Doritos#Food Drink#Flamin Hot Cheetos#Reuters#Frito Lay North America#Bbq
Thrillist

Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Just Dropped

Frito-Lay has released an extensive portfolio of Flamin' Hot snack products—many of which we've tried in the name of journalism. And while you might think the snack maker was tapped out on creativity (what else could it possibly dream up!?), you'd be wrong. The brand has combined two of its most iconic flavors for an obvious, yet somehow unlikely hybrid.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Doritos Combines Two Cult-Favorite Flavors In One New Chip

Are Doritos cool — or are they hot? Now, they’re both. The tortilla chip brand has just introduced a new mashup that combines its classic Cool Ranch flavor with its popular Flamin’ Hot flavor. Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips — which are as big a mouthful to say as they are to eat — are making their way to a snack aisle near you.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Fruity Pebbles-Flavored Syrup Exists Now Thanks to Mrs. Butterworth's

If you're a major Fruity Pebbles fan and have found yourself distraught that you couldn't easily pair the cereal's flavor with another breakfast treat like waffles or pancakes, Mrs. Butterworth's has made your very specific dream come true. Mrs. Butterworth's Fruity Pebbles Flavored Pancake Syrup is the classically thick syrup...
FOOD & DRINKS
Press Democrat

New Year’s nibbles: Savory bites that provide big flavor

Traditionally, a cocktail or two are the beverages of choice for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Of course, as a celebratory drink, I wouldn’t refuse a nice glass of sparkling wine or Champagne, either. With any of those, a few nibbles can’t be far behind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Goshen News

Ring in the new year with bowls

It’s time to lighten things up. As we exit the holidays, we officially enter bowl-food season. Rich and heavy holiday dinners — featuring cocktails and multiple courses, ribs and roasts, sauces and reductions — will take a New Year’s timeout, replaced by steaming bowls brimming with warm and nourishing soups and stews. And while meat is certainly welcome to join the bowl-fun, the lightness of seafood is a refreshing alternative. It’s time for a cioppino.
RECIPES
Brit + Co

Ring In The New Year With These Smoked Salmon Poke Bites

Whether you're staying in or venturing out this NYE, having a festive appetizer will surely elevate the mood as you ring in 2022. We don't know about you, but between New Year's resolutions and the ability to start fresh, we think New Year's is one of the most inspiring holidays of the year. Start your year off right with this smoked salmon recipe! These bites are easy to make, healthy to eat, and fun to serve on your party platter. Cheers to 2022!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What Are Circus Peanuts And How Are They Actually Made?

It's safe to say that circus peanuts fall in the same category as candy corn, black licorice, and Peeps — as all of these sweets have been deemed polarizing to candy eaters everywhere. You either love them, or you can't stand the mere thought of their texture and taste. Often topping the list of the worst candies ever made are these circus peanuts, which have miraculously maintained a devoted fan base since their debut in the 19th century (per CandyFavorites.com).
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Bon Appétit

This Protein Bar Literally Tastes Like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now. Such as the Perfect Bar.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy