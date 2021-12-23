Doritos Introducing New Flamin' Hot Flavor to Ring in New Year

Frito-Lay might be responsible for producing a ton of different Dorito flavors every year, but the magic all began with the original Nacho Cheese version, which had — and still has — everyone at "hello." Except, the first "hello" was laced with a "garlic-laden" odor and an aftertaste that was commonly referred to as "Dorito breath." And, while your mouth certainly won't be minty fresh these days after inhaling a bag of these popular chips, it's definitely not as bad as it was back in the 1970s and 1980s. What caused the change? According to Mental Floss, the snacking giant gathered data from years of focus group feedback, which eventually made them realize there were two major complaints that they needed to address: Doritos devotees requested a cheesier flavor, and they wanted to reduce the stench that lingered in their breath after munching on the them.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 16 DAYS AGO