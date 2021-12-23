ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Freak Accident Puts Key Hog Out for Season

By allHOGS Staff
 3 days ago

Rotator cuff surgery in cards after landing on Musselman

Arkansas forward Trey Wade is called for a foul in a scrimmage against North Texas. After a strong showing against Elon, Wade tore his rotator cuff in a freak accident after landing on head coach Eric Musselman's shoulder in practice.

Andy Hodges

Just as things really started to look up for Arkansas forward Trey Wade, disaster seems to have struck.

Midway through the afternoon Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman tweeted out that Wade had torn his rotator cuff and will require surgery.

Typically rotator cuff surgery takes six to nine months to completely heal, which means not only will the Hogs not have his services for the conference opener against Mississippi State on Dec. 29, but most likely the entire season.

The injury occurred during practice earlier today when Wade reportedly came down on Musselman's left shoulder.

Wade had seven points, five rebounds and three blocked shots with a +/- of 26, the team's second highest, against Elon.

