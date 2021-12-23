ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

KFD: Cleaning solution fumes causes explosion that shatters car’s windows in parking lot near Target in Kingsport

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeSQl_0dUrMVVG00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An explosion took place inside a car in the parking lot of the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center on Thursday, according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD).

According to KFD Public Information Officer Barry Brickey, the explosion was caused by a car cleaning product that had recently been used on the car.

  • A small explosion took place inside a car in the Target parking lot (Courtesy: Stephen Woodard)
  • A small explosion took place inside a car in the Target parking lot (Courtesy: Stephen Woodard)

When a person inside the vehicle lit a cigarette, the cleaning product ignited, causing what the KFD referred to as a “small explosion” that blew out windows on the car and was loud enough for shoppers to hear.

THP: 1 Bluff City officer injured in crash; 1 Sullivan County deputy injured while responding to scene

Brickey said that the person inside the car only receive minor injuries from the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

UPDATE: Suspect shoots himself after shooting four people at rest stop on I-81 near Winchester

UPDATE 4:55 p.m. —  As the investigation continues, Virginia State Police have said that the suspect Cesar Juarez Avila, 34-years-old, was involved in a domestic dispute when police said “several individuals” tried to step in to protect the women. At around 12:00 p.m. Frederick County Sheriff’s located the Chevrolet Malibu that had left the rest […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Accidents
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

Man hit by pickup truck in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck Friday evening. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old man walked out in front of a GMC Sierra on Highway 11W at Dodge Drive, near the Quality Inn. The man […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Man killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of a 30-year-old man in Temple Hills. Police said 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in a suspected road rage attack on Dec. […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Weather#Traffic Accident#Target#Kfd Public Information
WJHL

Car chase leaves Virginia State Trooper in hospital, one arrested

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Douglas Johnson Jr., 31, of Maryland, has been arrested and charged with felony speed to elude on Thursday, said the Virginia State Police (VSP). Around 4:57 p.m., a VSP trooper was stopped on the shoulder of I-95 with its lights on when a Chevrolet Malibu hit the trooper’s car. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJHL

Business owners reflect on Gray strip mall fire one year later

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year ago, a strip mall in the heart of the Gray community caught fire, destroying three businesses. The fire happened at a building that once housed the Sit-N-Bull restaurant along Gray Station Road near Gray Elementary. The fire spread to three vehicles and also melted siding on a nearby building. […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

1 killed in fatal car crash involving WFT’s Deshazor Everett

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Washington Football Team Safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash Thursday night Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WDVM. Around 9:15 p.m., Everett was driving in a 2010 Nissan GT-R was on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when it left the side of the road, collided […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. […]
MORRO BAY, CA
WJHL

Man arrested after armed standoff in Marion

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Marion police say an armed suspect has been arrested after a standoff Thursday evening. Town spokesperson Ken Heath confirmed that shots were fired at the scene but no injuries were reported. Heath said police officers were called to the 200 block of Henderson Street to perform a welfare check around 6 […]
MARION, VA
WJHL

WJHL

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy