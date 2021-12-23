KFD: Cleaning solution fumes causes explosion that shatters car’s windows in parking lot near Target in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An explosion took place inside a car in the parking lot of the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center on Thursday, according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD).
According to KFD Public Information Officer Barry Brickey, the explosion was caused by a car cleaning product that had recently been used on the car.
When a person inside the vehicle lit a cigarette, the cleaning product ignited, causing what the KFD referred to as a "small explosion" that blew out windows on the car and was loud enough for shoppers to hear.
Brickey said that the person inside the car only receive minor injuries from the incident.
