The Knicks starting lineup has been disappointing and inconsistent, leading to a very frustrating team to watch in the first quarter. This afternoon, however, we saw a Christmas miracle. Kemba Walker knocked down his first shot of the day from 3 and then set up Mitchell Robinson for a dunk off a pick and roll. Those plays were followed up by a Walker drive that led to a Evan Fournier 3. The New York native that put on an inspiring performance in the Knicks’ last game, started off this game as being the aggressive, scoring, play-making guard that fans had hoped to see.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO