Real Estate

Existing home sales, median price edge up

Mining Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the third straight month in November, reflecting strong demand, low mortgage rates and intense competition for a relatively few number of properties on the market. Existing homes sales rose 1.9% last month from October to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.46...

www.miningjournal.net

KTLA

U.S. home prices surge again as housing market continues to boom

U.S. home prices surged again in October as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year’s coronavirus recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4% in October from a year earlier. The gain marked a slight deceleration from a 19.1% year-over-year increase in September but was […]
REAL ESTATE
Lawrence Yun
Quad Cities Onlines

MARK-TO-MARKET: Rent prices expected to soar in 2022

To critics, the national eviction moratorium was a well-intentioned initiative run amok. A noble endeavor now plagued with unintended consequences. The moratorium was in response to the roughly 22.3 million Americans who suddenly lost their jobs in March and April 2020, as government mandates shuttered entire swaths of the U.S. economy. Millions more faced economic hardship and uncertainty.
HOUSE RENT
#Housing Prices#Home Sales#Mortgage#Factset#Nar#Americans
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CNET

What to expect from the housing market in 2022: Another sellers' market

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. The last 22 months have been some of the wildest in real estate history, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the speed and intensity of recent trends. Home prices surged to record-breaking highs. Interest rates dropped to historic lows. And, amongst it all, the new era of online home buying and selling took further root. On top of that, just about every contemporary macro-economic trend -- from inflation to supply chain woes to labor shortages -- made an appearance in the 2021 housing market, increasing the advantages of existing homeowners, daunting prospective homebuyers and, ultimately, further widening wealth inequality in the US.
BUSINESS
West Central Reporter

South Jacksonville, Illinois had a median home sale price of $107,500 of three homes in November 2021

These are the top three home sales for South Jacksonville, Illinois in November 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In November 2021, there were three homes sold, with a median home sale price of $107,500 in South Jacksonville. Top three home sales in South Jacksonville for November 2021. BuyerAddressSale Price. Angelica Muffick1102...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

