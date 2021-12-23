Lakefront Log Home is Spacious & Private, Cross Lake Township, Maine

Lately, there’s been a lot of press regarding the surge of interest in middle and high-end Lakes Region properties. Many factors fuel the increase… age demographics, recreational pursuits with our abundance of lakes, rivers, and mountains, and of course, the pandemic, which became a catalyst to trigger increased momentum and interest in our coveted region. It’s a national trend playing out. Look at all the areas around our country with similar natural resources, Lake Tahoe, CA, Coeur D’Alene, ID, Ocean City, NJ, Myrtle Beach, NC, Barnstable, MA, Naples, FL, Hawaii, Flagstaff, AZ, St. George, UT, and so many others attracting second homeowners and semi-retired’s there are all growing.
