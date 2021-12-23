ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Lakefront Log Home is Spacious & Private, Cross Lake Township, Maine

By Trent Marshall
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What a beautiful log home in Cross Lake Township with everything you want in Aroostook County, Maine. There’s a lakefront view from the log home with private access to the water. A big garage with...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine home sales ease in November

Demand remains strong for existing single-family homes in Maine, while for-sale inventory is lower than a typical, balanced real estate market. According to statistics released by Maine Listings, sales eased 7.99 percent in November while prices increased 11.11% compared to November 2020. The median sales price (MSP) reached $300,000, compared to $270,000 in November of last year. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
northernvirginiamag.com

For Sale in Leesburg: A Massive $1 Million Home with a Perfect Kitchen and Lawn

Space is always at a premium in Northern Virginia, but at least the farther out you get, the more you can snag for yourself–relatively. This Leesburg home might set you back a bit, but with expansive semi-open concepts and verdant lawns, you’ll be making the most of your dollar in the heated competition for land in NoVA.
LEESBURG, VA
Atlantic City Press

2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $529,370

The Bristol by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,748 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Look no further than the Bristol for the convenience of first floor living! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen with a large island perfect for prep work, entertaining and casual dining flows effortlessly into the living room and dining area. The owners suite is off the main living area and features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door into the laundry room simplifying an everyday chore! An optional loft is offered on the Bristol plan that features an additional full bedroom & bathroom, the perfect space for any guests staying with you to retreat to!
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
wabi.tv

Maine home sales down last month

Maine (WABI) - Home sales in Maine were down a bit last month. Sales fell by 8%, but home prices are up more than 11% compared to November of 2020. The median sales price for existing single-family homes reached $300,000 in November compared to $270,000 a year ago. The high...
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

12-Year-Old Starts Ice Shack Rental Business, Long Lake, Maine

The parents of a local 12-year-old boy posted on Facebook about his plans to start an ice shack rental business on Long Lake. In fact, he's already started. His name is Carter and he has an insulated 2021 Mission Ice Shack ready for rental. The post is from his mom, Jessica Plourde Cyr, who said he wants to expand the business with more rental shacks in the near future.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Lakefront Views#Atv#Redfin Com#Panoramic Views
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Furnished, Spacious Home ALL INCLUSIVE!

While we welcome all guests, we focus on guests that are relocating or working in the area on assignment. There is plenty of office space, in addition to the four bedrooms. Welcome home to this newly 2022 Built 4 brdm/2.5 bath home. When you arrive to our neighborhood, you will...
HOME & GARDEN
Big Country 96.9

Here’s A Few Generator Safety Tips For The Upcoming Winter

Losing power is just part of Maine living, I guess. It's funny how the way you get and keep the power on in your home varies so drastically depending on location. For instance, when I lived in southern Maine back in '98, my lights never even flickered the entire duration of the ice storm. My family here in Bangor was without power for like, 4 days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
laconiadailysun.com

Second homes and retirement homes in the Lakes Region

Lately, there’s been a lot of press regarding the surge of interest in middle and high-end Lakes Region properties. Many factors fuel the increase… age demographics, recreational pursuits with our abundance of lakes, rivers, and mountains, and of course, the pandemic, which became a catalyst to trigger increased momentum and interest in our coveted region. It’s a national trend playing out. Look at all the areas around our country with similar natural resources, Lake Tahoe, CA, Coeur D’Alene, ID, Ocean City, NJ, Myrtle Beach, NC, Barnstable, MA, Naples, FL, Hawaii, Flagstaff, AZ, St. George, UT, and so many others attracting second homeowners and semi-retired’s there are all growing.
REAL ESTATE
101.9 The Rock

Fire Destroys Home in New Sweden, Maine

Fire crews from Caribou and several communities responded to a fire early Wednesday evening that destroyed a residence in New Sweden. The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department responded to the blaze on the West Road at 5:09 p.m., according to Capt. Brian Lajoie. The home was already fully involved when the first crews arrived.
CARIBOU, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Award-Winning Modern Mansion in Maine Is Like a 'Private Glass Treehouse'

If you'd like to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and retreat to a secluded architectural marvel, we've found just the ticket in Maine. The award-winning, concrete and glass home designed by Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects in Stoneham is an ideal getaway. Built in 1997, on 2.8...
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Storefront Christmas Displays, Presque Isle, Maine

Presque Isle is full of Christmas and holiday window displays at our favorite local business. We got some photos from some of the storefronts - we didn’t get them all, but we’d love it if you shared your pictures in the Facebook comments. See Gallery Below. These photos...
POLITICS
HometownLife.com

Fire destroys Milford Township mobile home, family's holidays

A wrecked car and a destroyed mobile home has devastated a Milford Township family during the holidays. About 30 weeks pregnant, Ashlee Good totaled her car when a deer crossed her path in early December. And then a neighbor in the Childs Lake Estates mobile home community broke her sleep by pounding on her window shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 15.
MILFORD, MI
williamsonhomepage.com

SHOWCASE HOME: Spacious living and cozy details await inside Bridgeton Park home

Inside one of the most popular, family-friendly Brentwood subdivisions, Bridgeton Park, sits the beautiful home at 1254 Bridgeton Park Drive. Walking up to the home, you will notice the ornate landscaping, arched entry, sconce lighting and two-car garage. Opening the front door, spacious rooms, hardwood flooring, classic designs and more...
REAL ESTATE
The Des Moines Register

Sprawling 109 acres in Bloomfield offers private, stocked lake for $2.25 million

This custom-built, 4,000-square-foot, single-family home sits on a sprawling 109-acre property with plenty to offer. The main home includes four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms with an attached three-car garage. The backyard is prepared for entertaining with a two-story deck, a saltwater swimming pool and a spacious patio for grilling or preparing dinner in a brick pizza oven.
BLOOMFIELD, IA
Gwinnett Daily Post

ON THE MARKET: Private gated entry, spacious floor plan highlight this Buford home

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 5,700 square-foot home in Buford is listed on Zillow for $1,595,000. This home offers a spacious floor plan featuring the owner's suite on the main, a private office and a formal dining room. The upper level features four bed rooms and three bathrooms along with a media room and a third fireplace.
BUFORD, GA
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy