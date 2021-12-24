ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Here are the true stories behind your favorite Christmas songs

By Joe Maxfield
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Mzvg_0dUrLavo00

As always happens right before Christmas, the Billboard Hot 100 chart is filled with holiday songs this week. We're getting in the Christmas spirit by bringing you fun stories behind some of your favorites!

Here Comes Santa Claus

This is a story of when a singing cowboy got upstaged by Santa Claus on Hollywood Boulevard. In the Christmas season of 1949, Gene Autry's version of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" was the No. 1 song in America. But the previous year, Autry had a top 10 hit with another Christmas song that he wrote after his experience in the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

In 1946, Autry rode as grand marshal in the Hollywood Christmas Parade, which was then known by a different name. Shopping malls weren't invented yet, and the merchants along Hollywood Boulevard wanted to lure as many holiday shoppers as possible. They started marketing the district as Santa Claus Lane and brought in A-list stars like Autry to appear in what was then called The Santa Claus Lane Parade.

Even though Autry was a huge star at the time, he was upstaged by someone else. As he rode down "Santa Claus Lane," he heard the chorus of kids shouting in delight - but not for him, as his widow Jackie Autry later explained: "He heard the kids yelling, 'Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus because Santa Claus was on a float just behind Gene."

The excited words of those kids, "Here comes Santa Claus," gave Autry the idea for what became a top 10 hit at the time and has endured as a beloved Christmas classic ever since.

Jingle Bells

This beloved Christmas song was actually written for a different holiday and would later become part of the greatest prank ever pulled in outer space.

Long Before Shroeder played "Jingle Bells" in "A Charlie Brown Christmas," and well before Ralphie's family sang it in "A Christmas Story," "Jingle Bells" is believed to have first been performed in 1857 at a Sunday school concert on Thanksgiving. It was originally titled, "The One Horse Opened Sleigh" by composer James Lord Pierpont, who'd later serve in the Confederate Army.

Now among the most recognizable songs on Earth, Jingle Bells also holds a unique record in outer space. Shortly before Christmas in 1965, NASA's Gemini 6 crew reported seeing a UFO that resembled Santa and his reindeer

"This is Gemini 6. We have an object that looks like a satellite going north to south up in a polar orbit," the astronauts were recorded saying.

Then, astronauts Wally Schirra and Tom Stafford surprised everyone at Mission Control suggesting the UFO was trying to make contact.

"It looks like he's trying to signal something," then "Jingle Bells" started to play! Schirra and Stafford then revealed they'd snuck bells and a harmonica onboard for their Christmas prank, which also made history as the first live music ever performed in space.

Last Christmas

Wham! blended the classic 80s synthesizer sound with holiday sentimentality for "Last Christmas." It's among America's favorite Christmas songs even though some people spend the entire holiday season hoping to never hear it.

George Michael wrote the song in his childhood bedroom while visiting his parents. It's a Christmas song that isn't about Christmas at all. "Last Christmas" actually tells the story of a difficult breakup.

Thirty five years later, Michael gave Emma Thompson his blessing to write a movie based on the lyrics, and we got the 2019 Christmas rom-com, "Last Christmas," starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.

But the song is not universally loved. Each year, some people try to avoid hearing it all throughout December in a game called "Whamageddon." The rules are simple: If you hear "Last Christmas" anywhere, you're out of the game and have to post online with the hashtag #Whamageddon.

But for many, it's a holiday favorite covered by stars like Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani and Ariana Grande.

After George Michael's death on Christmas Day 2016, people started streaming his original Wham! version like never before. In 2018, the song, which wasn't originally released as a single in the U.S. made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

All I Want for Christmas is You

There's no bigger holiday hit then Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You." The song, first released in 1994, is No. 1 on The Billboard Hot 100 Chart again this week, making it the first song ever to top the chart in three different years. And it's now officially gone platinum 10 times over, making it the first holiday tune to ever be certified diamond. When Billboard put out a list of its 100 greatest holiday songs this year, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You," was of course No. 1.

This year, Mariah began her Christmas season right after Halloween, posting video at midnight on Nov. 1 smashing pumpkins to declare Halloween over and Christmastime upon us.

Her song continues to get more and more popular each year. In fact, 25 years after its release, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time - the first Christmas song to be No. 1 in America since the Chipmunks in the 1950s.

And talk about a wish come true: Carey has reportedly earned well over $60 million in royalties from her upbeat holiday hit.

"When I first wrote it, all I did was critique myself. 'Why did I do that? Why is it like that? I wish I had fixed that.' And now there've been so many different versions of the song that I'm like you know what? I can live with this and love it and accept it and embrace it as part of my Christmas tradition every year," Carey said in an interview with the Associated Press.

One of those different versions is a memorable scene in the movie "Love Actually." But it's not all "love actually" for the song: A bar in Texas this year put a sign on the jukebox saying "Mariah can only be played once a night."

Someone wrote on Twitter: "Is this the war on Christmas I've heard about," and Mariah responded, posting a photo of herself in armor on a battlefield - ready for a fight! Clearly, you don't mess with the queen of Christmas.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Movie legend Judy Garland was first to perform the melancholy holiday classic, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - but not in a Christmas movie.

It was the MGM musical "Meet Me in St. Louis." Garland's character was trying to cheer up her little sister on Christmas Eve, their family devastated to be moving to New York City, leaving behind their beloved hometown of St. Louis.

Judy Garland actually thought the song was too sad and asked for the original lyrics to be changed. It was originally, "Have yourself a merry little Christmas. It may be your last. Next year we may all be living in the past."

After Garland lobbied for a re-write, it was switched to: "Let your heart be light. Next year all our troubles will be out of sight."

And with that, Hollywood history and holiday history were made!

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NME

Christmas is cancelled: the 10 festive songs they tried to ban

Crafting a winning Christmas single is always a tricky business, but it’s not just about pulling off a careful juggling act between keeping the traditionalists happy and finding new words to rhyme with “tree”. If it’s radio play and those toasty royalty checks you’re after, there’s also a fine line between conjuring up a bit of Christmassy sentiment and accidentally writing a piece of complete smut or morale-lowering misery. It’s probably a decent idea to steer clear of using any slurs, too.
MUSIC
The Independent

Love Actually: The tearjerking lesbian love scene deleted from classic Christmas romcom

It’s the festive season, which always brings with it seemingly endless repeats of Love Actually on the box.But while many of us have seen Richard Curtis’ romcom enough times to know all the words, including those on Andrew Lincoln’s soppy placards, few know of the highly emotional storyline about an older lesbian couple that ended up on the cutting room floor.The relationship was between the headmistress (Anne Reid) at the school attended by Karen’s (Emma Thompson) son and her terminally ill partner Geraldine (Frances de la Tour).The audience was supposed to see a moving scene in which the pair...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘It makes me cry with laughter!’: readers recommend 15 fabulous Christmas films

The original Ebenezer is, of course, Alastair Sim. Ideally, I like to watch this on an old videotape with the early 1980s BBC logo and announcer before the film starts. Every Christmas, we would watch Mr Sim transform from a hard, cold, pastry-faced man into a very huggable uncle. Just thinking about it makes my eyes well. I sit down with my kids to watch Scrooge as often as I can get away with it, and I’m always moved by this wonderful film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Gene Autry
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Wally Schirra
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Jackie Autry
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Henry Golding
Powell Tribune

Sing we now of Christmas

Here we are, in the final countdown to Christmas. If you were anywhere near my house, you would be well aware of that — or at least you would be if I were free to play my collection of Christmas music at my preferred volume, that is, loud. I...
APPLE
The Independent

The 18 best Christmas songs, from Santa Baby to Last Christmas

Merry Christmas, one and all, it's time to break out the mince pies (as if you haven't already), pour the prosecco and put on some festive music. Christmas songs don't always have to be merry – among the most beloved festive tunes are "2,000 Miles" by The Pretenders, which is curiously bleak, and the heartbreak of Wham!'s "Last Christmas". Of course, there are plenty of upbeat songs on our list, too, from Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" to Mariah Carey's"All I Want for Christmas is You". Here are some of our favourites, from Forties classics to more...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Story#Christmas Song#My Christmas#The Christmas Spirit
The Independent

The 10 Christmas songs we’re embarrassed to admit we love

Christmas is quickly approaching and the nation is hastily compiling playlists of the best festive bangers to get in a much-needed good mood.While all Christmas songs are at least partly embarrassing by nature of being Christmas songs, there are some cool kids out there – your “Fairytale of New York”s, your “Christmas Wrapping”s.The songs on this list, however, are decidedly not that. They’re cheesy, cringey and, occasionally a little bit weird, which is a mood I think you should go for over the festive period. If you’re genuinely embarrassed to be seen singing along to any of these, you’re in...
MUSIC
CBS News

"Christmas Time Is Here," a classic holiday song

When Lee Mendelson produced the 1965 TV special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," he got San Francisco jazz musician Vince Guaraldi to compose the music. The songs Guaraldi wrote, including "Christmas Time Is Here," are now considered classics. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how the music of Peanuts became inseparable from the joy and melancholy of the holiday season.
MUSIC
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Merry & Melanated: 15 Holiday Albums By Black Musicians To Play On Christmas Eve

We hope everyone out there is having a joyful Christmas Eve for those that celebrate, and no worries if you don’t — having the day off is a gift in itself!. One thing we’re sure everyone can agree with though is the power that holiday music can bring, from uniting families together to soothing the soul of even the biggest Grinch out there. Make it a Christmas album by one of many fan-favorite Black musicians and you’ll really be rocking around the Christmas tree!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Halloween
Detroit Sports Nation

DSN’s Top 10 Christmas Movies of All-Time

The Christmas season is upon us! While there will be plenty of sports action during the most wonderful time of the year, there comes a time when we must all take a break from the hectic pace of competition. You know, spend some time with the family, exchange gifts, volunteer, spread joy and good cheer, break bread together., and, of course, laugh at Will Ferrell and Clark Griswold!
MOVIES
Fox News

Fox News' Emily Compagno reveals the Christmas joy of 'The Nutcracker' and giving back to others

Who doesn't love the well-known and much-appreciated ballet "The Nutcracker"? Not to mention the decorative (and sometimes still-functional) nutcracker figurines at Christmas?. As cohost Emily Compagno of Fox News Channel's "Outnumbered" says in the new book "All American Christmas" by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy of the Christmas-focused figurines, "These handsome gentlemen are the stars of my mantel and get a whole section of the living room to themselves."
THEATER & DANCE
Sun Journal

Top Christmas movies to enjoy with your kids this holiday season

It's that time of year where kids are being released from school for Christmas break, which can be a stressful time for parents who are already stressed with last-minute shopping and planning. The weather is also gloomy and we are no longer enjoying the abnormal springtime temperatures from the last...
MOVIES
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
89K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy