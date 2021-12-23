ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

9,042 New COVID Cases in Mass., Smashing Single-Day Record

By Staff Reports
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts hit a single-day high for the second day in a row on Thursday, when health officials reported another 9,042 confirmed cases and 47 new deaths. The report from the Department of Public Health pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 to...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

