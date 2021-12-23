ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

More Long Lines For COVID Tests In New York City

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lines were long again Thursday...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

MTA: Train Service To Be Scaled Back Monday-Thursday Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also experiencing a staff shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual.Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can. That means you may wait a little longer for your train. pic.twitter.com/l0GM9LvHKU — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) December 26, 2021 In a tweet on Sunday, the agency warned that trains will run less frequently than usual beginning Monday through Thursday. The MTA said by reducing scheduled service, it will be able to re-allocate train crews where needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA to reduce subway service this week due to 'COVID surge'

NEW YORK — The MTA announced on Sunday that subway service would be cut this week due to a "COVID surge." In a tweet Sunday afternoon, the MTA said that from Monday through Thursday trains would run less frequently. "Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

NYC's festive EMS shortage: 19% of the city's 4,000 workers were out sick Christmas Day as Omicron spreads with those still at work called out to help unvaccinated COVID patients

New York City's EMS crews were spread thin on Christmas as hundreds called out sick while those who remained on the job had to answer more than 4,000 calls - many from unvaccinated residents suffering COVID-related issues. According to the New York Daily News, nearly 19 percent of the city's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

ANOTHER RECORD: Nearly 50,000 new COVID cases in NY

NEW YORK - The number of positive COVID-19 cases in New York continues to set records, as the state confirmed that 49,708 positive cases were reported on December 24 alone. That number marks the highest single-day total in the state since the pandemic began. Just 36,454 people tested positive for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Time To Clean Up, Mulchfest Begins Again In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One last Christmas tradition got underway in the city on Sunday — Mulchfest. The Department of Sanitation is asking people to drop off their trees at dozens of locations, through Jan. 9. Just remember to take off all lights and ornaments. The trees will then go into a wood chipper to make mulch. The city says the mulch will be used to nourish parks. You can also take home a free bag. To find a drop-off location near you, please click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge The New York State Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, warned of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers Wait In Rain For Christmas Day COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long lines formed Saturday at COVID testing sites in New York City. Meantime, President Biden announced plans to buy and distribute 500 million at-home tests starting in January to help meet nationwide demand. But there are some concerns about them, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. Maruca Smith has a flight from New York to Miami on Sunday morning. “I’m going with one of my friends. We’re just going for a few days,” said Smith, who needs a COVID test in order to board. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments A walk-in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Loosens Quarantine Guidelines For Essential Workers As New York Reports 44,000 New COVID Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another pandemic record has been broken. More than 44,000 new positive COVID-19 cases were identified in New York State in one day. The astonishing uptick prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to loosen quarantine guidelines for essential workers as the state issued another warning about increasing pediatric hospitalizations, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. Hochul said things would be better than last Christmas. She urged people to take precautions against the very contagious Omicron variant, while acknowledging the public’s fatigue and uncertainty. As another COVID Christmas closed in, shoppers at Foodtown in Bayside prepared for scaled-back celebrations. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers Forced To Change Christmas Plans On The Fly After Positive COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’ll be a quiet Christmas for those forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday, people are rearranging plans and trying to make the best of it, but it’s going to be a lonely holiday for some. Sean Riddles had a big Christmas family reunion lined up in Brooklyn. But one-by-one, relatives tested positive. “My grandma, she wanted to come, but she caught COVID. So did my aunt,” said Riddles, who’s grateful their symptoms are mild. “I just can’t see them right now.” FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

New York state records highest Covid totals two days running amid Omicron surge

New York state has reported a record surge in Covid-19 cases on Christmas eve driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant spreading through the US.The state reported 44,431 new Covid cases on Friday, passing Thursday’s record total of 38,835 cases. The state had reported 28,942 infections on Wednesday.There have, however, been far less hospitalisations and deaths compared to last year when the pandemic peaked.As of Thursday, 4,744 were hospitalised with Covid, compared to more than 7,000 a year ago.#COVID Update:-359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Omicron dimming holiday spirit, from long testing lines to canceled flights

The omicron surge continues to impact holiday plans with celebrations scaled back and hundreds of Christmas Eve flights abruptly canceled, with airlines citing the impact of the variant on their workforce. Despite the cancellations and long COVID-19 testing lines, the CDC has shortened the isolation period from ten days to seven days for health care workers who test positive for the virus and are asymptomatic. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY from Times Square in New York City.Dec. 24, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lite 98.7

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

