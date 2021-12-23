More Long Lines For COVID Tests In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also experiencing a staff shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual.Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can. That means you may wait a little longer for your train. pic.twitter.com/l0GM9LvHKU — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) December 26, 2021 In a tweet on Sunday, the agency warned that trains will run less frequently than usual beginning Monday through Thursday. The MTA said by reducing scheduled service, it will be able to re-allocate train crews where needed.

