Joplin reveals Holiday Tree Trail winners
JOPLIN, Mo. – Winners announced at the 2nd second annual Holiday Tree Trail decorating contest today.
The contest held by Joplin Parks & Rec featured 30 decorated Christmas trees.
Residents visited Mercy Park to vote for their favorite tree. Joplin Parks collected a total of 2,215 votes from November 30th through December 22nd.
“We’re excited to have such a great voting audience,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator. “We’d like to congratulate the winners and thank all of the participants for making this year’s tree trail such a success. We also would like to recognize Texas Roadhouse for offering such a generous prize package for the winners.”
Placings
1st: PCS Day Program
2nd: Region M Waste Management District
3rd: Christ’s Community
The Texas Roadhouse helped sponsor the event.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0