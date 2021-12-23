ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin reveals Holiday Tree Trail winners

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – Winners announced at the 2nd second annual Holiday Tree Trail decorating contest today.

The contest held by Joplin Parks & Rec featured 30 decorated Christmas trees.

Residents visited Mercy Park to vote for their favorite tree. Joplin Parks collected a total of 2,215 votes from November 30th through December 22nd.

“We’re excited to have such a great voting audience,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator. “We’d like to congratulate the winners and thank all of the participants for making this year’s tree trail such a success. We also would like to recognize Texas Roadhouse for offering such a generous prize package for the winners.”

Placings

1st: PCS Day Program

2nd: Region M Waste Management District

3rd: Christ’s Community

The Texas Roadhouse helped sponsor the event.

