Joplin reveals Holiday Tree Trail winners

JOPLIN, Mo. – The tornado devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky is all too familiar for most Joplin residents. That’s why one business is stepping up to help. Looking at the devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky is hitting close to home for those in Joplin. That’s why Jeff Carney, the owner of Bacon Me Krazy, decided to load up, and hit the road for Mayfield. “We’ve got enough stock at the moment, I think we should be able to feed a couple thousand people, you know, serve them lunch and dinner, for all three days that we’re out there, help them out, Indigo Sky gave us some gift cards, some other people have dropped off some gift cards so that we can pass those out to the people and they can go to Walmart or wherever and get the essentials they need until they can get on their feet and get insurance money and stuff, that’s going to help out a lot.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO