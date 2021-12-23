ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Downsides Of Eating Too Much Greek Yogurt

By Anne Taylor
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HruOk_0dUrKWbF00

Greek yogurt is a seriously popular snack. This creamy treat can be found in grocery stores everywhere and is hailed as a high-protein superfood . However, not every kind of Greek yogurt is good for you. According to Eat This, Not That! , many yogurt products are full of added sugars that can amp up the calorie amount and spike your blood sugar. "Greek yogurt should only contain milk and or cream and live cultures," said Elena Paravantes, RDN. "You should not be consuming Greek yogurts that contain gelatin, stabilizers, protein, sweeteners, flavorings, or other additives."

If you need to sweeten your Greek yogurt , add some honey or pure maple syrup. These options will affect your body more positively than the processed sugars found in store bought yogurt varieties. You can also add spices like cinnamon or nutmeg for flavor, or seeds and dried fruit for texture. All of these ingredients will help you enjoy your Greek yogurt with little added sugar.

The Best Kind Of Greek Yogurt To Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eebdg_0dUrKWbF00

As long as you opt for products with no added sugar, Greek yogurt is a fantastic food to add to your diet. According to Women's Health , fat-free yogurt may not be the best option. "Ideally, you want your Greek yogurt to have about 200 calories, a minimum of 2 percent fat, less than 10 grams of total sugar, and at least six grams of protein per serving," said nutritionist Maya Feller, RD, CDN. "The lower the fat content, the more likely they'll add extra sugar in, so you need to be mindful of that."

When following this criteria, Greek yogurt contains healthy fats and plenty of protein to keep you full after eating. This can be beneficial to people trying to lose weight. Greek yogurt also contains probiotics, which can improve your gut health and boost your immune system. It's also a great source of calcium, which is essential for bone health. Fortunately, Greek yogurt is a versatile ingredient that can be used in many different ways. Eat it plain or with toppings like granola and honey, or add it to smoothies for a boost of health benefits. It can also be used in homemade sauces and stirred into soups for a creamy effect. However you enjoy it, try to eat more Greek yogurt when you can.

Read this next: Greek Yogurt Vs. Regular Yogurt: Which One Is Better For You?

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Yogurt#Yogurts#No Sugar#Calories#Food Drink#Rdn#Women S Health
Health

Is Ham Healthy? Here's What a Nutritionist Thinks

For many of my clients, ham is not only a frequent sandwich or omelet ingredient but also a holiday staple. Occasionally I'm asked if it's just as healthy as poultry, and my answer is, well, no. That's primarily because ham—which is made by curing pork leg—is a type of processed red meat. Surprised? Read on to learn more about the health effects of this pork product, and the best ways to eat it if it's one of your can't-live-without foods.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EverydayHealth.com

How to Cook for Someone on a Plant-Based Diet During the Holidays

It can be challenging to pull together a holiday meal for a crowd, especially when you’re trying to accommodate guests with various dietary preferences or requirements. And you’re almost certain to encounter those, as plant-based diets continue to grow in popularity. One in four Americans reported getting more protein from plant sources now than they did in pre-pandemic times, according to the 2021 Food & Health Survey, which was released in May 2021 by the International Food Information Council.
NUTRITION
POPSUGAR

Up the Protein in Your Oatmeal With These Incredibly Filling Ingredients

Dietitians and fitness trainers encourage their clients to eat a balanced diet, complete with all three macros (protein, carbs, and fat). But getting enough daily protein seems to be a hot topic. As far as breakfast goes, registered dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition recommends getting 13 to 20 grams of protein for that first meal. If you love to dive into a bowl of oatmeal in the morning, check out how much protein that hearty bowl offers you.
WEIGHT LOSS
asapland.com

What Does Jackfruit Taste Like

Jackfruit is a tropical fruit that tastes like a mix of pineapple, banana, and strawberry. It is soft, juicy, and has a sweet flavor. Some people also describe the taste as being slightly similar to chicken. Jackfruit is often used in desserts and snacks but can also be added to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed piled high on a waffle cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or eaten straight from the pint. And while it's great fun to make your own ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket in the U.S. features freezer cases chock full of an almost staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy