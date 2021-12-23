ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok dethrones Google as 2021's most popular domain

 3 days ago

TikTok has become a titan within social and viral content in 2021. So much so that the ByteDance-owned platform has overtaken Google as the most visited website of 2021. CloudFlare, a security company, released this year’s annual rankings. It was discovered that Google has finally been usurped as the number one most visited website by users around the world. Google now sits as number two, opening up the top spot for TikTok.
