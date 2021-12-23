Kim Potter Found Guilty Over Shooting & Killing Daunte Wright

An additional suspect has been arrested in connection with a domestic incident complaint in Hornellsville. Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on December 25, 2021, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephan E. Knowlton-Leach, age 28, of Upper Glen Avenue, Hornell, New York, following an investigation of a reported domestic incident in Hornellsville, New York. It is alleged that Mr. Knowlton-Leach intentionally and forcibly raped another person, struck another person and endangered a child under the age of 17. It is further alleged that a valid and duly served order of protection prohibited Mr. Knowlton-Leach from committing any crimes against that person. Mr. Knowlton-Leach was charged with Rape in the First Degree, a class B Felony, Aggravated Criminal Contempt, a class D Felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Mr. Knowlton-Leach was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
