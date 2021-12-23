ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Potter Found Guilty Over Shooting & Killing Daunte Wright

By Zuliesuivie
 3 days ago

Ex-officer, Kim Potter from Minnesota was found guilty on two counts of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black male. The former officer, a white woman, Kim Potter killed Daunte Wright after claiming she made a tragic error by mistaking her gun for a taser. 121 Black Men And Boys […]

