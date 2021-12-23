ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who police say held baby hostage in Nixa charged

By Emilee Kuschel
 3 days ago

NIXA, Mo. — The man who police say held a one-month-old baby hostage last night in Nixa has been charged.

64-year-old Bobby Daniel has been charged with 2 counts of Domestic Assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of resisting arrest.

Nixa police say a one-month-old baby who was held hostage is safe. The baby was alert, according to police, and EMS on the scene said the baby looked great when getting checked out.

City of Nixa Director of Communications, Drew Douglas, said police had to take every precaution possible knowing there was a baby involved.

“Nixa police when we learned that there was a baby inside the house that was our number one priority obviously, the safety of that baby,” Douglas said. “We were not gonna leave until we had that baby safe. Nixa police worked really hard to take into consideration every decision made along the way was really all about the safe recovery of that baby.”

Douglas said neighbors were encouraged to evacuate during the situation.

Neighbor, Jamie Fargo, said she knows a woman who lives there. She said tonight she can take a big sigh of relief knowing the baby is safe.

“Normally it is pretty quiet,” Fargo said. “You don’t really have anybody or no action, or really anything going on, just really everyone being neighborly. This is the first that I’ve ever seen something to this degree.”

NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

