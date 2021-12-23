Soluna Holdings shares jump 6.8% on pricing of $7.8M series A preferred stock offering

Broadcom has grown its dividend at a massive pace in the past. This will not persist, but investors can still expect solid dividend growth going forward. Income investors that seek exposure to the semiconductor industry don't have too many choices -- many of the high-flyers, such as NVIDIA (NVDA), AMD (AMD), etc. offer no or only very small dividends. There are, however, outliers, with Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) being one of the most noteworthy ones. The company has delivered outsized dividend growth in the past, offers a yield roughly twice as high as that of the broad market, and its growth outlook over the coming years is solid. Shares are, however, due to a huge run in 2021, not as inexpensive as they used to be.
