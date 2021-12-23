ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soluna Holdings shares jump 6.8% on pricing of $7.8M series A preferred stock offering

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares climb 6.8% after it priced its $7.8M offering of 445.7K series A preferred shares at $17.50/share. The offering is expected to close on...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

STOCKS

