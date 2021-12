The 73rd annual Eleanor Smylie Community Fund drive is still looking to collect more money and find needy people to assist at Christmas, which is just a few days away. For more than seven decades, Times readers have contributed to the fund, helping their neighbors provide holiday dinners and gifts for their children. The fund is named in memory of the Times’ late chairwoman and matriarch of the family that owned the newspaper for 65 years.

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO