Health care providers report shortage of monoclonal antibodies

Spectrum Health says there is a shortage of monoclonal antibodies and it’s making it hard for health care providers to give monoclonal antibody treatments.

The therapy uses antibodies that are similar to the ones your body naturally makes, but these can be mass-produced in a laboratory.

But, as Spectrum Health told us, it's not quite that easy.

"Monoclonal antibodies are allocated to the State Department and State Department allocates them further to the health systems based on current positivity rate and current usage. There is not much that we can do to get more. We get whatever state determines that we need," explained Dr. Gordana Simeunovic.

Spectrum says it could be a while before supply levels get back to normal.