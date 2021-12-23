ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Various News – Johnny Gargano To Bake Cookies Tonight, Owen Hart/AEW, More

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe promotional material for the upcoming debut of Masha Slamovich in Impact Wrestling is expected to begin airing shortly. She signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this year. Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano took to Twitter today, announcing that he’ll be...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

ewrestlingnews.com

Big E Remembers Brodie Lee

Big E is remembering the late Brodie Lee. Lee appeared in AEW as the leader of The Dark Order, but tragically, he passed away last December due to complications with his lungs. You can read the statement by the WWE Champion here:. “One year ago today, Jon Huber, one of...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Lacey Evans Teases Her Return To WWE, + More News

In October, Lacey Evans gave birth to her second child. Due to her pregnancy, she has been off WWE television since February. Evans now appears to be teasing a return as she retweeted a video of a young fan getting her action figure for Christmas. The fan asked her mother when Lacey would be back.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Is Hopeful To Keep Day 1 Card As Originally Planned

WWE started their Holiday Tour on Sunday with shows in New York City and Tampa, Florida, but major changes had to be made due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the company. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E, and Bianca Belair were pulled from those shows. WrestleVotes sent out...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Edge Comments On Working WWE House Show At MSG On Short Notice

Edge vs. Kevin Owens in a steel cage match was added to Sunday’s WWE house show at Madison Square Garden after Big E, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch were pulled from the event while the company deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Edge, who wasn’t originally slated to work the...
WWE
The Independent

Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Seemingly Reveals He Has Tested Postive For COVID-19

WWE superstar and former two-time Universal Champion Seth Rollins has seemingly confirmed he is suffering from COVID-19. Posting on his social media account, Rollins would say:. “Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!”. Dave Meltzer would also state that it was a positive COVID-19 test that has kept Seth...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch Set To Air On TMZ’s Christmas Special Tonight

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be appearing on TMZ’s Christmas special tonight. Lynch will be appearing on the “Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!” special, which is described as “celebrities hash out their top stories of 2021 for a light-hearted look back at the year that was.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

More Details On WWE’s Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

A new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered some additional information on the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. Firstly, the report notes that despite WWE being forced to push back the date of their upcoming live event in Laval, Quebec, the company will be going ahead with their live event in Toronto on December 29th. However, COVID-19 precautions will still cause some issues for WWE, after it was decided that all indoor buildings with a capacity of over 1,000 seats in Ontario will have to have their capacity limited by 50%. As a result of this decision, WWE will have to find a way to cut the tickets for the event down as there are currently 7,178 tickets in circulation for an available attendance of 5,000. It was also noted that even if this event was not cancelled, there is a growing concern in both WWE and AEW that COVID-19 restrictions could cause issues for their touring schedule going forward.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

New Steel Cage Match Main Event Set For WWE Live Holiday Tour Show At MSG

A new main event is now set. As noted earlier this evening, significant changes were being made to the WWE Live Holiday Tour stop at the Mecca of pro wrestling — Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Due to the COVID-19 variant that recently hit WWE...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Nyla Rose Helping Marvel For Their Thunderbird Comic

Marvel has officially announced that AEW Superstar Nyla Rose is helping them write a new comic. She is being credited for her work in the “Giant Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1” series. Rose has been working with Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler on the comic. Orlando said,. “At...
COMICS
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor. – Damian Priest will defend the United States title...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News – Which Top Talents Missed Sunday Night’s WWE Live Events?

As we reported last night here on eWn, several big names were pulled from the post-Christmas Day WWE Holiday Tour live events. The following names missed the live events in New York City and Tampa, FL:. Madison Square Garden in New York City: Big E., Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On WWE’s Approach To This Week With The COVID-19 Positives

With the recent outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases, WWE has taken an approach of “the show must go on” to the upcoming week, according to Pwinsider.com. Several wrestlers and staff have tested positive for the virus or have been in contact with someone who did test positive. The...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Amanda Huber Releases Statement On One-Year Anniversary Of Brodie Lee’s Passing

Amanda Huber released a statement via her official Instagram page on Sunday to address the one-year anniversary of the passing of her husband, Jon Huber. The widow of the late pro wrestling star known as Luke Harper in WWE and Mr. Brodie Lee in AEW wrote the following, where she reflects on the last year of her life since he passed away on this day in 2020.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Informs Wrestlers That COVID-19 Testing Is No Longer Required

WWE is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has impacted house shows and Monday’s RAW. Several top WWE stars are on the sidelines right now due to them having been in contact with someone who has tested positive or tested positive themselves. According to Fightful Select, WWE is no...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bray Wyatt, Mickie James & Others Added To WrestleCon 2022, More

WrestleCon took to Twitter today, announcing that Bray Wyatt and Mickie James have been added to the WrestleCon 2022 convention, which takes place during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, Texas. You can check out the updated guest list below:. * Windham Rotunda. * Atsushi Onita. * Mickie James. * Scarlett...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bryan Danielson And Other Stars Have Yet To Sign For Qatar Show

Several months ago, it was reported that Bryan Danielson and other stars such as Adam Scherr, EC3, Brian Cage, Killer Kross, Sammy Guevara, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi were going to be featured at the “SuperSlam III” event for Qatar Pro Wrestling in March. In an update, Fightful...
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Cody Rhodes’s character arc has potential to be a great story

Storytelling has a special place in professional wrestling. It’s one of the reasons why AEW continues to receive praise heading into the company’s third year. The “Hangman” Adam Page story was one of the best seen in wrestling of late, but there’s another that will be looked back upon in favorable fashion and that is what is being seen with Cody Rhodes. When it’s said and done this story could be the best seen yet from All Elite Wrestling.
WWE

