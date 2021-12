HOUSTON — A suspect is in custody after a 4-hour standoff with SWAT at a north Houston apartment complex. This scene unfolded at about 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Berry Road. Houston police said the original call came in as a weapons disturbance. A child reportedly called 911 after a woman and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation and the boyfriend pointed a gun at the woman's head. It's unknown what relationship the man and woman have with the children.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO