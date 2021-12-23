ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, NY

Royal Caribbean Deal to Buy Bahamas Resort Canceled

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5zWM_0dUrFtF700

Royal Caribbean's (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report scuttled its plan to buy the Grand Lucayan Resort in Freeport, Bahamas, after the islands' new government "determined that the way the sale was structured was ‘not in the best interests of the Bahamian people,'" Matt Hochberg reported on The Royal Caribbean Blog.

After it took office, the new government created a cabinet subcommittee to examine the sale and explore options to speed up the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan Resort.

"The government was frankly not satisfied with what was proposed or that the project would be advanced in the short or medium term," government representatives said in a statement.

"We were not willing to continue on without a clear timeline for completion and were of the view that many of the terms were not in the best interest of the Bahamian people,"

The Bahamas Expects a Quick Sale of the Grand Lucayan

Royal Caribbean still has interest in the property and will participate in a bidding process that the government expects will happen quickly.

"The Grand Lucayan Resort has already cost taxpayers well in excess of $150 million. Talks with other potential investors will start shortly. We will keep the Bahamian people abreast of developments with this project as they occur," the statement declared.

Royal Caribbean Had Big Plans for Grand Lucayan

The cruise line had planned to redevelop the Grand Lucayan resort into a major tourist draw.

"[The plan includes] a beachfront destination, which would include a 526-room hotel, shopping village, spa, and wellness center, water and adventure park, convention center, adventure activities (such as ziplining), restaurants and bars, and entertainment," according to Royal Caribbean blog, which has no affiliation with the company.

In addition, the cruise line was expected to help redevelop the shops in the cruise ship terminal in Freeport. Those plans are off for now, but they could be revived.

"Royal Caribbean remains committed to working with the Government of The Bahamas and the people of Grand Bahama to support the government’s vision for the transformation of the tourism product and offerings in Grand Bahama," the company said in a statement.

The cruise line has invested heavily in its Coco Cay private Island in the Bahamas over the past few years adding a water park, the largest pool in the Bahamas and an upscale beach club.

It's currently developing an adults-only area on the island.

Royal Caribbean also has plans to build a destination experience on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas and it has leased land to build that property.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freeport, NY
Lifestyle
City
Nassau, NY
City
Freeport, NY
cruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean International Cruise Resumption by Numbers

Royal Caribbean International’s President and CEO Michael Bayley has revealed the numbers behind the cruise line’s resumption of service. According to him:. • 21 Royal Caribbean International ships have so far returned to service. • 40,000 crew members are now back to work with Royal Caribbean International. All...
ECONOMY
Travel + Leisure

Royal Caribbean Temporarily Suspends New Cruise Bookings Until Jan. 10

Royal Caribbean will not be accepting new bookings on cruises departing in the next few weeks, the cruise line confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Thursday. "Cruises departing through early January 2022 are unavailable to new reservations because our ships will continue sailing with a limited capacity to accommodate physical distancing," the cruise line said in a statement to T+L. "These sailings were removed from our website as we've done with previous cruises in 2021."
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean International CEO Provides Update on Current Situation

It’s a busy time for Royal Caribbean as the cruise line suspended bookings for cruises departing through mid-January 2022. The cruise line did this in response to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. At the same time, CEO Michael Bayley posted an update. Despite that he believes Omicron could very well...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahamas#Grand Bahama#Royal Caribbean Deal#Royal Caribbean#Bahamian#The Royal Caribbean Blog
albuquerquenews.net

Royal Caribbean reports Mexico cruise with 48 Covid cases aboard

MIAMI, Florida: Royal Caribbean cruise lines has announced that 48 passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19 aboard its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship, which docked at Miami this week. In a statement, Miami-based Royal Caribbean said those who tested positive were immediately placed into quarantine, while six...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Voice

Royal Caribbean Cruise Returns To Baltimore After COVID-19 Hiatus

Royal Caribbean Cruise has finally returned to the Port of Baltimore after a 21-month hiatus due to COVID-19 with its Enchantment of the Seas vessel. The Maryland Port of Administration held a brief welcoming ceremony for the cruise line today, presenting the captain of the cruise ship with an official Port of Baltimore ship’s wheel.
BALTIMORE, MD
Travel Weekly

Royal Caribbean reduces capacity on January cruises

Royal Caribbean International has taken all cruises in early January off sale in order to reduce capacity and accommodate physical distancing onboard following a surge in Covid cases globally. The line has removed all the affected sailings from its website. The first cruise that is available to book is a...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
newsy.com

Royal Caribbean Reports Second COVID-19 Outbreak This Week

55 people on the Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19. That's out of the 5,500 people on board. This comes after Royal Caribbean was already under investigation by the CDC for another COVID case on board one of their newest cruise ships — Odyssey of the Seas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean's Enchantment of the Seas Resumes Service in Baltimore

Another Royal Caribbean International cruise ship is resuming revenue service as the Enchantment of the Seas welcomes guests back today. The Vision-class vessel is also marking the brand’s return to another homeport: Baltimore. Sailing from the Maryland Port through 2023, the Enchantment is poised to offer cruises to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
cruisehive.com

Itinerary Changes for Six Carnival Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has informed booked guests of itinerary changes, impacted six different cruise ships on sailings from five different US homeports. It follows several rounds of itinerary changes over the past several months. Carnival Cruise Line Itinerary Changes. Carnival Cruise Line has notified guests of another round of itinerary...
TRAVEL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean trademarks names possible new cruise ships

Royal Caribbean registered 24 new cruise ship names recently, which could be used for a new cruise ship. The registrations were made with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Royal Caribbean Group filed 24 different trademark registrations with the PTO for names that sound like they might be used...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy