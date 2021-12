The Pokemon Company has announced that the first Pokemon GO Community Day for 2022 will feature the Spheal, the Clap Pokemon. The event will take place on Sunday, 16th January from 11am to 5pm your local time. If you are lucky during the 2022 Community Day you could catch a Shiny Spheal. If you manage to evolve Spheal to Sealeo during the event or up to two hours afterward you get a Walrein that knows the Charged Attack Icicle Spear and Fast Attack Powder Snow. As with all Pokemon GO Community Days, there will be a change to engage in a Special Research story, The Spheal Deal.

