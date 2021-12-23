ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman accuses 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping

By Lisa Richwine
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RyNn_0dUrFJuJ00

LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A New York musician on Thursday accused "Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth of groping her nearly 20 years ago and threatening to ruin her career if she told anyone about their encounter.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile made the accusation following a Dec. 16 Hollywood Reporter story that said two women, whose real names they did not disclose, had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015.

Noth called those allegations "categorically untrue."

The actor's representatives had no comment on Thursday about the accusations from Gentile, who spoke at a news conference on Zoom with attorney Gloria Allred.

Gentile said she met Noth in 1998 at a New York City restaurant they frequented. One night in 2002, the actor offered her a ride home and asked to see her apartment.

She said Noth kissed her, "forcibly pulled" her against him and began squeezing her breasts. "I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop it," she said.

Gentile said Noth also pushed her hands toward his penis. "I finally managed to push them away and get out of his grasp and yell, 'No, I don't want this.'"

She said Noth "stormed" out and called her the next day, saying he would "ruin her career" if she told anyone about what had happened.

Noth, 67, is known for playing Mr. Big, the on-again, off-again romantic partner of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, in the HBO television series and new sequel "And Just Like That."

Noth had said the encounters detailed in The Hollywood Reporter were consensual and that "no always means no - that is a line I did not cross."

Parker and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said in a statement on Monday that they were "deeply saddened" to hear the allegations made against Noth.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard says hate-crime hoax could have gotten 'very scary,' 'ugly'

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.
CHICAGO, IL
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Gloria Allred
Person
Kristin Davis
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Sex And The City#Groping#Hbo
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Slays In Cutout Jumpsuit For Jimmy Fallon Appearance With Pete Davidson: Photos

Oh Miley! The “Malibu” songstress proved she was a cut above the rest, rocking a sexy black jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. Miley Cyrus, 29, made sure she was the center of attention while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Pete Davidson, 28, on Dec. 9. The former Disney starlet sizzled wearing a form-fitting black jumpsuit. The alluring look featured two sexy side-cut outs and a sassy knot over her center while expertly highlighting her silhouette. Amping up the drama, Miley wore a pair of sassy blue and gold heels which matched the gold bangles on her wrists. She went edgy with her beauty look, streaking her mod blonde locks with black.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Children Are So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Pics

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ children are all grown up. The A-list actor shared a rare picture of the couple’s three children -- Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and 9-year-old Livingston -- from their outing at the Sing 2 premiere. “Family affair at #Sing2 premiere,” the 52-year-old actor wrote. Alves, who married the star in 2012, took to her own Instagram to share two pictures from the evening and give her and McConaughey’s children a shout-out.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy