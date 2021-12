Ohio State University students and faculty are demanding administrators address a professor’s use of the phrase “Jewing people down” in a Zoom lecture. “I need to convey my utter dismay at having a professor on staff at The Ohio State University plainly using this very derogatory term to describe ‘Hard’ bargaining negotiations,” Chabad Director Levi Andrusier wrote OSU President Kristina M. Johnson last week. “As you can imagine, this is causing many within the OSU community, as well as the larger Jewish community in Columbus, much distress and consternation. To have this term thrown about nowadays, and specifically at our esteemed academic institution, is something which clearly needs to be addressed.”

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO