Check It Out! Book reviews from Ruth Enlow Library

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

OAKLAND — The staff of the Ruth Enlow Library, Garrett County’s public library system, offers reviews each month of books that are currently available for lending. “Chasing the Boogeyman” reads like true crime, but is fiction. Richard Chizmar has inserted himself into the story as the narrator, who is a recent...

Parade

Ready for the New Year? 30 Books We Can't Wait to Read in 2022

Tell-all memoirs, promising debuts, buzzy book club convo starters. Whether you need an escape from reality or a cozy little something to get you through the workweek, there’s a highly anticipated book of 2022 waiting for you. Get your pre-orders in—here are just a few of the titles we’re most looking forward to reading this year.
New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month, the last for this year. The new adult fiction titles include: “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell, “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans, “The Christmas Wedding Guest” by Susan Mallery, “Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea” by Dirk Cussler, “Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly, “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson, “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel, “Gated Prey” by Lee Goldberg, “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon, “Last Goodnight” by Kat Martin, “Lonely Hearts” by Lisa Harris, “Mercy” by David Baldacci, “The Midnight Lock” by Jeffery Deaver, “Pack Up the Moon” by Kristan Higgins, “Santa’s Sweetheart” by Janet Dailey, “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, “Tom Clancy’s Chain of Command” by Marc Cameron, “Under Pressure” by Sara Driscoll, “W E B Griffin’s Rogue Asset” by Andrews & Wilson and “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult.
Library presents book talk

TORRINGTON – The Goshen County Library presented an author talk at Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday as part of its 100-year anniversary. C.J. Box talked to fans of his books including the Joe Pickett series and Cassie Dewell/Cody Hoyt series. Box answered a variety of questions pertaining to his 20-plus years as an author.
Check Out Books & STEM Kits at Traverse Area District Library

Kids can create an interactive toy, code a robot, build a play garden and design outfits. There’s a STEM kit for every age and interest. And thanks to a collaborative effort between Newton’s Road—a Traverse City non-profit working to connect K-12 children with STEM learning—and Traverse Area District Library (TADL), STEM kits ranging from building sets to card games are now available in all 21 regional libraries in the five-county area (Antrim, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau).
Mary Roach
Books available at Stark, Summit libraries

“We Want Snow: A Wintry Chant” by Jamie A. Swenson – In this raucous, rhyming plea for snow, a group of youngsters imagines the cold weather delights they'll enjoy once winter arrives. From sledding and skating to building snow forts and snowmen, they want snow and plenty of it! But once the snowflakes start to fall, are the youngsters in for more than they bargained for?
Cambridge Public Library's most checked-out teen titles of 2021

Cambridge Public Library patrons checked out the tten titles listed below the most in 2021, according to the public library's staff. The brief excerpts that follow each listing can be sourced to publisher-written summaries. “The Promised Neverland Series” by Kaiu Shirai. "The orphans at Grace Field House lead a...
Check out what's new at the Salina Public Library

See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are three new bestsellers, 32 new movies, one new music CD, and 51 other new books. The new bestsellers this week are "Pandemia: How Coronavirus Hysteria Took Over Our Government, Rights, and Lives," "Lore Olympus: Volume One," and "I Hope This Finds You Well: Poems." The new movies this week include "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "The Last Duel," and "Titane."
She Reads: The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen

“When you read this book, you will make many assumptions.You will assume you are reading about a jealous ex-wife.You will assume she is obsessed with her replacement – a beautiful, younger woman who is about to marry the man they both love.You will assume you know the anatomy of this tangled love triangle.Assume nothing.”  – “The Wife Between Us” “Twisted and deliciously chilling, Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen’s “The Wife Between Us” exposes the secret complexities of an enviable marriage– and the dangerous truths we ignore in the name of love,” a review from the back cover of “The Wife Between Us” reads,...
Looking out for Little Free Libraries and connecting through books

People may have noticed small house-like boxes mounted on posts in front of houses in the community. Some are big and elaborate; many are small and simple. Some look like the building they’re in front of, while others look like boats, spacecraft, castles or are tucked into trees. You can see them while out and about on a walk or bike ride, and it’s almost impossible not to run into these little free libraries.
Check It Out: Get in spirit of dancing, swimming with books

Last week, I observed how bird-friendly the lyrics are to the Christmas carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” In part three of my tribute to the song that just keeps on giving, we run up against the last of the feathered presents: swans. To be precise, seven swans a-swimming. On a recent train ride to Tacoma, I looked out the window at just the right moment to spy swans on Vancouver Lake. I would have liked to ask them if they really go “a-swimming,” but the train was moving too fast.
Harrow by Joy Williams review – the apocalypse reimagined by Dalí and Kafka

Not with a bang, not with a whimper, more with a green-inked letter of complaint and a designed-to-be-overheard grumble. The world in Joy Williams’s new novel (her first long-form fiction in 20 years) is definitely coming to an end but this time with a mixture of resentment, indignation and apathetic fightback. Following an unnamed catastrophe that seems to have eliminated most land animals and poisoned most trees, “all conservation attempts are considered reactionary... People think the planet is attempting to make threats... and it pisses them off”. The human race, as pictured in this fever-dream snapshot, is certainly no longer represented by angry Thunbergs or hard-talking Attenboroughs. Avoidance seems to be the key: “The amusement industry has heroically re-established itself. Disney World has rebooted and is going strong.”
Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes, who starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and My Fair Lady, has died aged 91, her family has confirmed. The Tony Award-nominated actress first appeared on screen aged 12, and enjoyed a career that spanned six decades. She was best known for playing the role of Truly...
Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
Joan Didion Has Died at 87

“It is easy to see the beginnings of things,” Joan Didion once wrote, “and harder to see the ends.” That author, journalist, style icon, and north star for a certain type of literary young person died today after a prolonged illness. She was 87 years old. Didion...
When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
