WAUKESHA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2021-- INNIO Waukesha Gas Engines announced today that it has been selected to receive more than $2.2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding is part of ARPA-E’s “ Reducing Emissions of Methane Every Day of the Year ” (REMEDY) program that was unveiled earlier this year. The program aims to reduce emissions in the oil, gas, and coal industries and promote innovation and manufacturing of new technologies to achieve climate goals.

