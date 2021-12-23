ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get ready to track Santa with NORAD

(WJW)– Santa Claus is coming to town.

For decades, North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, has helped children of all ages track Santa on his one-night journey delivering toys around the globe.

The website NORADSanta.org goes live on Dec. 24. You can also get updates by calling 1-877-Hi-NORAD, asking Amazon Alexa or pushing the OnStar button in vehicles.

The military command has been fielding calls since 1955, when Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the commander on duty at NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command — fielded a call from a child who dialed a misprinted telephone number in a newspaper department store ad, thinking she was calling Santa.

