Tony and Laurie are both interested in the PC/console game Star Trek: Resurgence coming out this spring, so they talk about that as well as the latest images from the Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Director’s Edition 4K, which also arrives next year. They talk about William Shatner being officially designated as an astronaut and the documentary about his trip to space, which premiered just this week. Then they take a dive into the business side of Paramount +: Heather Kadin’s departure, Aaron Baiers’ promotion, the launch of new live channels—especially the Star Trek one, of course—and the news that Star Trek: Discovery is their most-watched original series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO