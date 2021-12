Cincinnati’s Contemporary Arts Center has announced plans to redesign the sixth floor of its landmark Zaha Hadid-designed building and open a new Creativity Center. The Creativity Center, an environmentally conscious hub for creative learning, is intended to amplify the CAC’s commitment to fostering innovation and curiosity in audiences of all ages. The Creativity Center project will transform the sixth floor of the Lois & Richard Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art – an interactive gallery and education space formerly known as the UnMuseum – into an intergenerational learning space centered around creativity and exploration connected to the art and ideas of our time.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO