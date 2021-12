Washington was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, per the team's official site. Washington joins a growing list of Saints players on the COVID-19 list ahead of Monday's matchup against Miami. If there's any good news for New Orleans, it's that none of the four running backs listed ahead of Washington on the depth chart is currently slated to miss the contest. As such, the impact of his potential absence would primarily be felt on special teams.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO