Environment

More Light Snow Tonight

By Scott Hetsko
13 WHAM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you were about to accept a third green Christmas in a row, lake Ontario gave us an early gift!...

13wham.com

KHQ Right Now

Sudden snow squall causes near-zero visibility

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service sent an urgent alert regarding a large area snow squall blowing in and causing near zero visibility from Spokane Valley, all the way to further east beyond Rose Lake, ID. Squalls are short, intense bursts of inclement weather that are known to cause...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

More snow expected Monday

A cold front hits the state on Sunday. Snow in the valleys and mountains is expected. Minor accumulation for the valley floors with most of the snow falling through the morning hours. Snow will quickly stick to the roads. Significant snow accumulations expected for the mountains so treacherous roads are expected for mountain travel on Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Sunday Night Storm To Drop Several Inches Of Snow By Early Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm is rolling across Minnesota Sunday night, bringing widespread snow accumulation, plus slick roads and patchy, blowing snow through Monday morning. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow began falling in western and southern Minnesota just after 4 p.m. The system reached the metro just after 7 p.m., and is expected to leave 2 to 4 inches of snow by Monday morning. Central Minnesota is expected to get around 5 to 7 inches. That area, and the metro, are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Monday. (credit: CBS) The National...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sierra Sun

Truckee weather: More snow on the way

More snow is expected for Truckee over the next 24 hours, the National Weather Service said. Three to 5 inches of snow are expected today, with another 8 to 12 inches tonight. Highs will hit 35 today, dropping to 16 this evening. Expect 10 to 20 mph winds tonight, with 30 mph gusts possible.
TRUCKEE, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBAY Green Bay

WET SNOW TONIGHT, MORE SNOW TUESDAY

Several rounds of wintry weather and much colder air are on the way as we close out 2021. More snow could fall on the first day of 2022 as well. Tonight through Monday morning is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for wet snow and light freezing drizzle. Expected snowfall totals range from 1-3″ southeast of the Fox Valley, 2-4″ from Sturgeon Bay through Green Bay & the Fox Valley, and 3-7″ northwest of the valley into the North Woods. The snow will be heavy and wet with temperatures climbing into the lower 30s by sunrise Monday. You may need to allow extra time for your Monday morning commute due to slick roads. Snow and/or wintry mix will gradually wind down by midday as the storm system pulls away. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40° and that should mitigate travel issues as the day wears on. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times tonight and during the day Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
WDTN

Dry today, more rain tonight

Dry weather today with some sunshine and mild temperatures. Rain returns tonight and for the first part of the week ahead. TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Mild. High 50 TONIGHT: Clouds increase, rain develops and breezy. Rising temps overnight. Low 42 MONDAY: Showers likely, especially in the morning. Unseasonably warm. High 63 Temperatures remain […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Snow Squalls And Dust Storms

DENVER(CBS4)- Our latest storm system moving across the state was strong enough to produce intense wind gusts of 50-80 mph. These winds fed super strong snow squalls and dust storms across the state. Travel troubles began early and continued in many areas of Colorado. A view of winter driving conditions on I-70 near the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels on 12/26. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Safety Closures Lifted On I-70 In Colorado’s High Country Snow squall warnings were issued from southern Wyoming down into northern Colorado. Here is one such storm across the Steamboat Springs area. steamboat snow squall A snow squall is an intense blast...
COLORADO STATE
Times-Online

Weatherman Says More Snow On The Way

Get those shovels ready as predictions are saying more snow for our area tonight and into Monday... Snow, mainly after 2pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 1pm. High near 24. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Dry Most of Sunday, Snow & Wintry Mix Tonight -Bill Graul

Sunday’s Forecast High: 35F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 33F…. Dry for most of today with increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. ALERT NIGHT for this evening and tonight: A system brings a chance of snow this evening, developing from SW to NE across the region. The snow will then change to a wintry mix in many areas overnight. Light snow accumulations will be possible and perhaps a light glaze of ice in areas that see a wintry mix. Travel impacts are likely tonight into Monday morning, including the Monday morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Blowing Snow tonight and into Monday

TONIGHT: Snow showers are scattered out throughout the region providing off and on snow for everyone tonight. The snow showers will cover more area as we continue into the overnight hours with the heaviest and more widespread snow found in the early morning hours. The wind is very strong currently with sustained winds between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. It will continue to be this windy tonight and into tomorrow. The snow and wind combined are combining to close lots of roads and greatly reduce visibility. Low temperatures get down to the teens and lower 20's.
ENVIRONMENT
13 WHAM

A little icy mix for Monday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After quiet weather for the holiday weekend, a weak storm will move through WNY Monday. This system will bring mild air back into WNY for the majority of the week ahead. However , the air ahead of this system will be chilly. This cold air will...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Warming Temperatures Sunday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will arrive in the Chicago area Sunday night as temperatures warm. Sunday night’s low temperatures will reach 38 degrees. Temperatures Monday will warm into the 50s. Expect a little drizzle in the morning and then clearing skies. Tuesday will bring a wintry mix changing to rain. Colder air will move in Wednesday through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL

