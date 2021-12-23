More Light Snow Tonight

Several rounds of wintry weather and much colder air are on the way as we close out 2021. More snow could fall on the first day of 2022 as well. Tonight through Monday morning is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for wet snow and light freezing drizzle. Expected snowfall totals range from 1-3″ southeast of the Fox Valley, 2-4″ from Sturgeon Bay through Green Bay & the Fox Valley, and 3-7″ northwest of the valley into the North Woods. The snow will be heavy and wet with temperatures climbing into the lower 30s by sunrise Monday. You may need to allow extra time for your Monday morning commute due to slick roads. Snow and/or wintry mix will gradually wind down by midday as the storm system pulls away. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40° and that should mitigate travel issues as the day wears on. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times tonight and during the day Monday.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO