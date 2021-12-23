ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh City employees facing discipline for not complying with vaccine requirements

Almost 300 City of Pittsburgh employees are facing discipling for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The City issued a vaccination requirement on November 1, stating that all employees had to be fully vaccinated by December 22.

The Mayor’s office states that 85.5% of workers have complied by getting their shots, or by having an exemption or extension.

278 employees remain unvaccinated and are now facing discipline. If the remaining employees get their first shot, the City will pause disciplinary action to give them time to become fully vaccinated.

Comments / 23

joe Smith
3d ago

they are government employees isn't this against the nuremburg code to force someone to get a shot that's not been tested for 10 years

Reply(1)
6
m curu
3d ago

tell them to get the f'n shot. The food they shove in their faces from McDonalds is worse than the covid vaccine. Get real and stop trying to get attention. They've premadonnass don't care about others.

Reply(6)
2
Julie Couch
3d ago

for a shot that doesn't even stop it ...wounderful 😒

Reply(5)
10
 

