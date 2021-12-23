Pittsburgh City employees facing discipline for not complying with vaccine requirements

WPXI COVID19 Vaccine

Almost 300 City of Pittsburgh employees are facing discipling for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The City issued a vaccination requirement on November 1, stating that all employees had to be fully vaccinated by December 22.

The Mayor’s office states that 85.5% of workers have complied by getting their shots, or by having an exemption or extension.

278 employees remain unvaccinated and are now facing discipline. If the remaining employees get their first shot, the City will pause disciplinary action to give them time to become fully vaccinated.