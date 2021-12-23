Second Mile hosts holiday event

DAYTON — A local non-profit organization is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays event today to provide meals for the community. According to the organization, Have a Gay Day Dayton, the event will take place Sunday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 1902 Needmore Road in Dayton.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – People of all ages came together on Saturday and celebrated the holidays at the African Heritage Incorporated Soul Food Village. Organizers say during the festive event guests were able to interact with the first African American Black Santa in the Fox Cities in addition to enjoying toy giveaways, artwork shops, music, and delicious soul food.
Carlinville Elks Lodge #1412 hosted second annual Breakfast. The Carlinville Elks Lodge was full on Saturday Dec. 11 as children and their families came in to have breakfast and meet Santa. Children had multiple opportunities to win gifts, both from a musical chairs type game and from raffle ticket drawings....
BELLAIRE, MI - Shanty Creek Resort officially opened its ski season last weekend, and now has a full slate of holiday activities on the December event schedule for those who like to get a little festive on the slopes. The resort, located about 30 miles northeast of Traverse City near...
Believe in Bristol is hosting a “Journey’s End” event, again in downtown Bristol. Organizers say this event is a local recreation of the Latino tradition, Las Posadas, or “The Inns”. The event re-enacts the biblical story of Joseph and Mary’s journey. The public is...
Montage Kapalua Bay has a host of events planned for December including holiday dining, Champagne by the Bay, and a New Year’s Eve Glow in the Dark celebration. Christmas Eve & Christmas Day: From 5-9 p.m. at Cane & Canoe, enjoy holiday selections including Whole Lobster Thermidor, Beef Wellington, and Buche de Noel (Cane & Canoe normal dinner menus will be available as well). Reservations required by calling 808-662-6681.
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – It is a busy holiday season at the Pitt County Arts Council Emerge Gallery. This week, the art gallery will be hosting two events. Emerge will host its Holiday Mug Sale as well as the Holiday Artist Market. During the Holiday Mug Sale, selected artists will have mugs featured and sold during the month of December. […]
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is spreading holiday cheer, hoping to give their pets forever homes this season. The annual "Home for the Holidays" event returned, with organizers saying it's a way for the community to connect with animals in need.
LUBBOCK, Texas– Performance Motorcoaches is hosting their second Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 18th and will also be collecting toys for the Children’s Home of Lubbock! Families are welcome from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to meet with Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Cindy Lou and all of Santa’s Elves, while also taking a look at some of the 2021 motor additions!
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local family is bringing the holiday spirit to Bonifay. The Valcourts hosted an event on their farm on Sunday to celebrate Christmas with the community. Garett and Kaycee, along with their two daughters, Nora and Ava, run their family farm in Bonifay. They’ve named it “No Place like Holmes.” “We […]
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Blood services nonprofit, ImpactLife, is experiencing an urgent and critical need for all donations and blood types. According to its website, there’s a desperate need for Type O and blood platelets. There is no deferral for COVID-19 vaccinations currently being administered in the...
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Santa made two stops in Connecticut just one week before Christmas for holiday celebrations that took place Saturday evening. He and his helpers made a stop in Middletown for a parade headed through downtown that night. The Dashing Through Downtown Holiday Vehicle Parade started at Middletown High School and drove through the north end of Middletown, down Main Street.
Christmas events take on a personal meaning Sunday at two area churches. Christian Chapel Assembly of God children's minister Paul Cross said he felt motivated to write the play, "The Last Christmas," to be presented 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church. A potluck lunch will follow. "Being a children's pastor,...
AKRON — Summit County Children Services’ (SCCS) second annual Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru event, shown above, was created as a safe way for children in the agency’s care to celebrate the holidays, officials said. The Dec. 3 event featured live reindeer from Spring Mist Farms, a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and staff and volunteers dressed in costumes such as a snowman, reindeer, elves and minion look-a-likes.
First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Community YMCA’s Social Impact Center held a Ready to Wrap event on Dec. 10, with participants bringing gifts that will be donated to a local foster care agency. Attendees provided and wrapped dozens of gifts for children as they enjoyed music and refreshments. The Social Impact Center, believed to be the YMCA’s first LGBTQ resource center in the United States, opened earlier this year.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's whereabouts this Christmas are currently unknown. The Queen has, however, canceled her traditional festive visit to Sandringham. Buckingham Palace aides labeled the decision a personal one, with Her Majesty taking a “precautionary approach” amid rising levels of the Omicron Covid variant.
A MUM-of-four faced being kicked onto the street with her kids at Christmas. Amber Smith fell on such tough times she couldn’t afford the rent for her Horsham home in West Sussex after breaking up with her partner. As she waited for her first Universal Credit payment last Christmas...
