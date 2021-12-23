Second Mile hosts holiday event

LUBBOCK, Texas– Performance Motorcoaches is hosting their second Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 18th and will also be collecting toys for the Children’s Home of Lubbock! Families are welcome from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to meet with Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Cindy Lou and all of Santa’s Elves, while also taking a look at some of the 2021 motor additions!

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO