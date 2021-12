The self-isolation period for people who have tested positive for coronavirus has been cut to a week in most cases.The change has been outlined in new guidance from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Here is an explanation of what it means.What has changed?From Wednesday, people in England who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period will no longer have to self-isolate for the full 10 days.This applies to members of the general public who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, the UKHSA said.The Government intends to amend the current coronavirus regulations to reflect the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO