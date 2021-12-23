ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Southern Indiana health officials urge Hoosiers to avoid holiday COVID-19 surge

By John Boyle
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWJwA_0dUr8rXp00 Southern Indiana health leaders are cautioning Hoosiers about the risk of spreading COVID-19 during year-end holidays.

COVID-19 cases have increased in recent weeks with the emergence of the omicron variant. Health officials in Southern Indiana are worried that could worsen after Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said it’s important that people avoid gatherings if they feel sick. He recommended virtual meetings and phone calls with family and friends instead of physical gatherings, when possible.

“A lot of times there’s flu or other things going around this time of year, and people kind of suck it up and still go to Christmas, or try to still go out on New Year’s, and I mean, this just isn’t the year to do that,” Yazel said.

Only 5% of ICU beds in Southern Indiana are currently available. About 42% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Clark and Floyd counties are both in the orange on Indiana’s color-coded COVID-19 map for community spread. That’s the second-highest category.

The combined moving average for daily COVID-19 cases for both counties is 84. Louisville and Indiana identified their first omicron cases this week.

Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the best way to prevent a surge in cases in the coming weeks is vaccination.

“We know that this is safe,” he said. “We know it’s effective. We know that it works, especially even with the new omicron variant. It looks pretty consistently like, if you’ve had the primary series and a booster, that that’s going to be very protective.”

Harris said the lowest vaccine uptake has been among people ages 20 to 40, at about 18%. He said about 13% of people ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated since the shot was approved for that age group at the end of October.

Comments / 4

Doneta Creech
2d ago

More propaganda as the particular qualities of Omicron signal the end of the pandemic excuses for mandates and restrictions. The highly contagious and extremely mild variant imparts durable natural immunity, spreading quickly, especially among the vaccinated, but with few hospitalizations and no death. (There has been one death with Omicron, but not from it) This will result in initially high case numbers that will then plummet, especially without the faulty PCR test including false positives, flu and colds when the ban on it becomes effective at the end of the year. It will be difficult to maintain the push for vaccines, mandates, and restrictions. It will be interesting to watch how Biden, Pelosi, Fauci, and the rest handle this loss.

Reply
4
 

