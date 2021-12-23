ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharky's among those offering holiday meals for those in need

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
It’s the season of giving, and volunteers from the Unity and Latrobe area gave their time and resources Thursday, working alongside staff at Sharky’s Cafe to package 600 meals that will be delivered in time for Christmas.

That’s what it’s all about for Latrobe Rotarian and Youngwood business owner Todd Edmiston.

“We do a lot with the backpack program every year, and this is just an extension of what we do for schoolkids,” said Edmiston, owner of A&S Indoor Pistol Range. “It really helps out people in need.”

Edmiston was among a group of about 40 volunteers who took the early shift packing meals that were delivered either to homes or to local Salvation Army units for distribution. A second group took over in the afternoon.

“We felt that the community really helped Sharky’s tremendously throughout the entire pandemic, and we really wanted to give back in some way,” said co-owner Jamie Huemme.

For every three meals donated by the public, Sharky’s donated a fourth.

“We had about 100 orders come in yesterday. We knew we’d reach our goal, and we were going to make up the difference if the match didn’t get us there, but it really was great to see people rally and help us reach 600.”

Giving season

Here are some other groups helping those less fortunate during the holidays with similar events:

• Christmas Day dinner, prepared for local delivery or pick-up at First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main St., Greensburg. Volunteers are needed for kitchen and non-kitchen jobs on Dec. 23 (6-8 p.m) and Dec. 24 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), along with delivery drivers on Dec. 25 (8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., various times). To volunteer, or to inquire about a meal, call 724-832-0150.

• Free pork and sauerkraut dinner at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 1, at the church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe. For details, call 724-423-2590.

• If you’re in the giving mood, donations to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will be matched on a dollar-for-dollar basis through Dec. 31 up to $25,000. Donate at Give.PittsburghFoodBank.org or call 412-460-3663 for details. Westmoreland residents can also donate to their county’s food bank at WestmorelandFoodBank.org or by calling 724-468-8660.

Comments / 0

 

