Lafayette, LA

Warm into Christmas

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
 3 days ago
Temperatures tonight will not be quite as cool courtesy of a light southerly wind.

Overnight lows will settle into the mid-upper 50s.

Graf Model

Expect fair-partly cloudy skies for Christmas Eve as temperatures push the upper 70s into the afternoon.

Winds will be breezy out of the SSW at ~15-20 mph.

Bradley
Wind Estimates

Mild for Santa Christmas Eve night heading into Christmas Day.

We'll see a morning start in the mid-60s.

Unseasonably warm Christmas Day with temperatures climbing to near 80° by the afternoon under a partly sunny sky.

Record high temperature for Lafayette on December 25th is 80°.

Winds will stay breezy out of the SW.

Similar set-up heading into Sunday to round out the holiday weekend.

Long-Range

The pattern will remain warmer than normal for all of next week.

Isolated rain chances will return for the mid-latter parts of next week.

Temperatures near record territory through New Year's.

A front could arrive by day 10, but we'll see how that plays out in the days ahead...

Have a great Christmas weekend!

