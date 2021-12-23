ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty studio issues statement following ongoing Activision Blizzard allegations

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Treyarch, the studio behind Call of Duty: Vanguard’s zombie mode, released a statement saying there’s “no room” for bigotry or harassment within the workplace following allegations against its parent company Activision Blizzard.

The complete statement released Wednesday follows below:

“Our goal as a studio is to make awesome games for the world to enjoy. Having the privilege to pursue the endeavor is made possible because of Treyarch’s people: we are a studio comprised of smart, talented, world-class creative professionals who seek to perform at our best,” Treyarch said on Twitter. “Our culture has no room for sexism, harassment, racism, bigotry, discrimination, or bullying.”

“As we move forward, providing a safe, diverse, inclusive working environment so that all may thrive will be our highest priority,” Treyarch continues. “Everyone at Treyarch is drawn to game development because we possess a deep love for the artistry of video games and the magic that can create moments that matter. This is a moment that matters and it starts by being better.”

Treyarch associate producer Miranda Due responded to a Kotaku article about the statement, clarifying that the studio took a lot of time preparing it.

“The women of Treyarch organized to write the statement and have it published. We are the ones that have been impacted the most by what has happened, and we are fighting for a better future,” Due said on Twitter. “Change has to happen from within and we are doing our best and need support not this.”

Many developers like Treyarch work on Call of Duty, including Raven Software, the studio that began walking out after Activision Blizzard began laying off contractors.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

#Activision Blizzard#Video Game#Bullying#Call Of Duty Vanguard#Everyone At Treyarch
