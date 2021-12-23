Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed out of 'abundance of caution'

Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe in East Lansing announced they are closed for the foreseeable future.

A post made on the restaurant's Facebook pages reads:

"Out of an abundance of caution we are suspending restaurant operations at this time."

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The announcement was posted on the restaurants Facebook page on Thursday.

The post says for anyone who purchased gift cards for the holidays, to contact the restaurant at (517) 337-4680 or by email at shofcatering@gmail.com.

The post gives no indication as to when the restaurant may reopen.

The Facebook page now says permanently closed.

