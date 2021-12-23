ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed out of 'abundance of caution'

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVmu6_0dUr51mL00

Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe in East Lansing announced they are closed for the foreseeable future.

A post made on the restaurant's Facebook pages reads:

"Out of an abundance of caution we are suspending restaurant operations at this time."

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.
The announcement was posted on the restaurants Facebook page on Thursday.

The post says for anyone who purchased gift cards for the holidays, to contact the restaurant at (517) 337-4680 or by email at shofcatering@gmail.com.

The post gives no indication as to when the restaurant may reopen.

The Facebook page now says permanently closed.

