ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Coronavirus: Universal Orlando reinstates indoor mask rule

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DZHI_0dUr4F1300

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando announced that it is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Friday as COVID-19 cases are increasing in Florida due to the omicron variant.

In a statement, the Central Florida theme park said masks will be required at all indoor public locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter lines until they leave. That includes lines that start outside, the Miami Herald reported.

The requirement is for all guests and employees regardless of vaccination status, according to The Associated Press. It will also include restaurants and shops.

Florida has seen increased COVID-19 cases over the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Wednesday the state reported the largest single-day jump in cases since August, when the delta variant was prominent. Daily cases of COVID-19 have quadrupled in the last seven days, the CDC said.

Hospitalizations have increased by 12%, according to the CDC.

On Wednesday, Florida reported the largest single-day increase in cases since August when the delta variant was in full force.

Universal Orlando has been busy during this holiday season, with popular rides reporting waits of up to three hours, the Herald reported.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World eased its mask rules to require them indoors. The theme park has not announced any revisions to that policy, according to the newspaper.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

NEWARK, N.J. — (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping. Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation's travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FBI detains woman after ‘disturbance’ on a flight from Tampa to Atlanta

ATLANTA — The FBI detained a woman Thursday after authorities said she caused a disturbance on a Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa, Florida, to Atlanta. Delta flight 2790 departed from Tampa International Airport at 5:39 p.m. EST Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Patricia Cornwall became unruly and injured passengers and Delta employees, the newspaper reported.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Louisiana researchers ID 14 new shrew species on Sulawesi

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana researchers have identified 14 new species of shrews on an Indonesian island where seven in that genus were previously known. There were so many and some look so similar that after a while Louisiana State University biologist Jake Esselstyn and his colleagues began hunting for Latin words meaning “ordinary.”
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

French virus infections spike over holidays

PARIS — (AP) — France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time since the pandemic struck, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month as the fast-spreading omicron variant complicates the government’s efforts to stave off a new lockdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hundreds more flights canceled because of staff shortages

Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation's travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume. More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That...
ECONOMY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Racial reckoning turns focus to roadside historical markers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state's roadsides — and the language used to tell them.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
50K+
Followers
84K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy