Hampden County Sheriff’s Department delivers toys to children

By Kara Walsh
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department helped make the holidays brighter for more than 100 children in the greater Springfield area.

GALLERY: Springfield Police brings holiday cheer in western Mass.

Wednesday morning, Sheriff Nick Cocchi and members of the sheriff’s department hit the streets to deliver gifts to 62 families around Hampden County. Many of the children who received presents attended the sheriff’s annual Youth Leadership Academy Summer Camp. Others have a parent currently incarcerated.

“It’s our way of showing we’re not only working on behalf of their loved one that may be incarcerated but also working at the home front and trying to keep that stability but also keep the kids moving in the right direction,” said Sheriff Cocchi.

The initiative is made possible thanks to two local non-profit organizations, the Toys for Tots program and an anonymous local business.

