ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Ocugen, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) this week announced the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Ocugen approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 6,750 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced that, effective December 16, 2021, its independent directors approved equity awards under Helius’ 2021 Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to two individuals entering into employment with the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Venerable Names Parul Bhatia SVP and Chief Actuary

WEST CHESTER, PA — Venerable announced the recent promotion of Parul Bhatia to Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary. Bhatia will lead the organization’s valuation, inforce management and strategy, and capital management and modeling teams, continuing to oversee Venerable’s existing books of business as well as supporting efforts related to transactions involving new blocks in support of the firm’s growth strategy.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Diversified Search Group Names Aileen K. Alexander CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Diversified Search Group announced that Aileen K. Alexander, Vice Chairman was recently promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the firm, reporting to Judith M. von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair. Alexander’s accession comes following Dale E. Jones’ recent decision to step down after nine years as CEO....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Vanguard Reports Expense Ratio Reductions for 17 Fund Shares

VALLEY FORGE, PA — Vanguard recently reported lower expense ratios for 17 fund shares, including nine fixed income ETFs. As a result, investors saved an estimated $18.9 million.1 Since its founding in 1975, Vanguard has been a leader in lowering the cost of investing. For more than four decades, asset growth driven by investor cash flows and market returns, coupled with operational efficiencies, has enabled Vanguard to return value to investors through lower fund expense ratios.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Malvern, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
MyChesCo

Timac Agro USA Acquires Rainbow Plant Food

— Timac Agro USA announced it recently completed the acquisition of Rainbow Plant Food, based in Americus Ga, from Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR). This strategic acquisition will allow Timac Agro USA to locally manufacture its most renowned patented granular technologies to serve American growers in their quest for productivity and profitability. Rainbow Fertilizers will continue to offer the Super Rainbow, Rainbow and International Rainbow grades and operate as an independent brand within the Timac Agro USA portfolio.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Value Group Direct Announces Managing Director Linda Brignola Will Retire at the End of 2021

PAOLI, PA — Value Group Direct, LLC announced Linda Brignola, Managing Director, will retire at the end of 2021. Linda’s career in direct response marketing spans almost five decades across both the client and agency side of the business. Linda is a founding Partner of VGD where she has helped grow its clients’ businesses for the past 11 years. The team at VGD will miss Linda, but her retirement is certainly deserved after her years of service to VGD and its clients.
PAOLI, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Options#Ocugen Inc#Ocgn#Nasdaq Listing Rule#Company
MyChesCo

Amplity Health Acquires Market Access Firm Middleton Access

LANGHORNE, PA — Amplity Health announced its recent acquisition of Middleton Access, a Market Access consulting firm with a leading position in Federal Access. With deep and proven expertise to maximize coverage and adoption of pharmaceuticals, Middleton Access will further Amplity Health’s strategic vision as a science-led and patient-focused medical and commercialization partner to pharmaceutical and biotech firms. Going forward, Principal of Middleton Access, Cheryl Nagowski, will lead Amplity’s Market Access business unit.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Navient Adopts Short-term Shareholder Rights Plan with 20% Trigger

WILMINGTON, DE — The Board of Directors of Navient Corporation (Nasdaq: NAVI) this week adopted a shareholder rights plan and declared a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right on each outstanding share of Navient common stock. The Rights Plan is designed to protect shareholder interests by reducing the likelihood that any person or group would gain control of Navient through the open-market accumulation of the Company’s shares without appropriately compensating Navient’s shareholders for control. In adopting the Rights Plan, the Board noted, in particular, the recent stock activity and the accumulation of a substantial economic position in the Company by entities associated with Sherborne Investors Management LP.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MyChesCo

The RBB Fund Completes the Motley Fool Mutual Fund to ETF Conversions

CHADDS FORD, PA — The RBB Fund, Inc announced the recent completion of the Mutual Fund to ETF conversions for two funds advised by Motley Fool Asset Management: The MFAM Global Opportunities Fund (Tickers: FOOLX/FOIIX) converted into the Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (Ticker: TMFG) and the MFAM Mid-Cap Growth Fund (Tickers: TMFGX/FOGIX) converted into the Motley Fool Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Ticker: TMFM), at the close of business on December 10, 2021. Together, the funds represent about 1 billion dollars in assets under management, with both funds being housed with The RBB Fund, Inc., whose turn-key service platform allows managers to focus on managing the Funds’ investments.
MARKETS
MyChesCo

EnerSys Announces Membership to United Nations Global Compact

— EnerSys (NYSE: ENS announced recently that it is now a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). Launched in 2000, the UNGC is focused on helping companies align around ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and to ensure that businesses leverage and embody the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Eggland’s Best CEO Charlie Lanktree Announces Retirement

MALVERN, PA — Eggland’s Best announced that CEO Charlie Lanktree plans to retire after having served the company for 32 years. As part of the final steps of a successful transition plan put in place several years ago, Kurt Misialek will be adding CEO to his current role as President of Eggland’s Best, effective January 1, 2022.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, PA — Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) reported that its board of directors recently declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Bentley Systems Announces Seequent’s Acquisition of Advanced Resources and Risk Technology

EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) announced that its Seequent business unit recently acquired Denver-based Advanced Resources and Risk Technology, LLC (AR2Tech), a developer of geostatistical software applications. The acquisition provides Seequent with state-of-the-art geostatistics algorithms, technology, and IP for complex geospatial problem solving, complementing its geological modeling solutions and workflows, to help solve earth, environmental, and resources challenges.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) announced that its Board of Trustees recently declared a cash dividend of $0.4297 per Series C Preferred Share, $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share, and $0.40625 per Series E Preferred Share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. The Company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Comstar Technologies Announces Partnership with Zaviant Consulting

WEST CHESTER, PA — Comstar Technologies announced a new partnership with Zaviant Consulting. The strategic partnership enables Comstar to further enhance its cybersecurity offering while providing existing and future clients direct access to Zaviant’s deep bench of security and privacy professionals. Through the partnership, additions to Comstar’s portfolio...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy