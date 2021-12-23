Ocugen, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants

CHADDS FORD, PA — The RBB Fund, Inc announced the recent completion of the Mutual Fund to ETF conversions for two funds advised by Motley Fool Asset Management: The MFAM Global Opportunities Fund (Tickers: FOOLX/FOIIX) converted into the Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (Ticker: TMFG) and the MFAM Mid-Cap Growth Fund (Tickers: TMFGX/FOGIX) converted into the Motley Fool Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Ticker: TMFM), at the close of business on December 10, 2021. Together, the funds represent about 1 billion dollars in assets under management, with both funds being housed with The RBB Fund, Inc., whose turn-key service platform allows managers to focus on managing the Funds’ investments.
Comments / 0