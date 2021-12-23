Pueblo Police investigate Dec. 22 officer-involved shooting

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Wednesday, Dec. 22, around 9:58 p.m., Pueblo police responded to a residence

in the 400 block of Goodnight Ave. regarding two unknown males ringing the doorbell, one having a

gun.



Officers contacted a male in a dark hoodie on the side of the house who was armed. Shots were fired, and the male retreated to the backyard. Officers located the juvenile suspect hiding in the backyard.



No officers or suspects were injured in the incident. Despite a search, no other suspects were located.



During this incident, several unrelated significant calls for service occurred in the City of Pueblo. Our law enforcement partners in the Colorado State Patrol, CMHIP Police, and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Officer assisted in responding to those calls.



The involved officers were placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.

