Good morning, Big Blue Nation! I hope Santa was nice to you all as he was committing good-hearted, breaking-and-entering felonies across the globe. It was another 65 degree Christmas Day here in Lexington, the newest holiday tradition that no one asked for. Personally, I spent the day hanging out with family for a few hours before napping on my couch until the fourth NBA game rolled around. It was relaxing, which is all that I ask for.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO