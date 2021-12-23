Massachusetts Reports 9,042 New COVID Cases, Another Single Day Record

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced two initiatives to try and slow the spread of coronavirus. Starting January 15, many indoor spaces will need to require proof of vaccination, and city workers must become vaccinated along the same timeline. Proof of vaccination will be needed for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues. Protesters started outside and then moved inside during the announcement. They could be heard chanting, singing the Star-Spangled Banner, and yelling “shame on Wu.” “There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we are taking care of each other,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO