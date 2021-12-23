ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Reports 9,042 New COVID Cases, Another Single Day Record

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 9,042 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday, marking the second consecutive day that a...

The Independent

‘In for a world of trouble’: New York sees second consecutive day of record Covid cases as US braces for surge

New York health officials reported nearly 22,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 on 18 December, marking the second consecutive record-setting, single-day case count in the state.The state reported 21,027 new cases on 17 December, followed by 21,908 positive test results on 18 December.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reported that the city is averaging more than 5,700 Covid-19 cases a day, “a really, really shocking figure,” he said on Sunday.He is calling on President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act for coronavirus-fighting drugs and to produce more at-home rapid tests, as the city plans to open...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Baker: Old virus defenses no longer necessary

BOSTON — The omicron variant is fueling another COVID-19 surge and Massachusetts hospitals will be instructed to push back non-essential elective procedures, but Gov. Charlie Baker wants the public to know he does not view the current trends as a repeat of last winter. While outlining new steps his...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘My Mayor Is Not My Doctor’: Protesters Object Boston’s City Worker Vaccine Mandate, Proof Of Vaccination Policy

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced two initiatives to try and slow the spread of coronavirus. Starting January 15, many indoor spaces will need to require proof of vaccination, and city workers must become vaccinated along the same timeline. Proof of vaccination will be needed for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues. Protesters started outside and then moved inside during the announcement. They could be heard chanting, singing the Star-Spangled Banner, and yelling “shame on Wu.” “There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we are taking care of each other,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

These other Massachusetts cities, towns could follow Boston in requiring vaccine proof customers at indoor businesses

BOSTON — Many Boston businesses will be required to check a patron's vaccination status starting in January and several surrounding communities may not be far behind. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the requirement for "select indoor public spaces." The policy will take effect on Jan. 15, and applies to businesses including indoor dining, gyms and entertainment venues.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
CBS Philly

New Jersey Reports 15,482 COVID-19 Cases, Shattering Wednesday’s Record As Omicron Spreads

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the country and in the Philadelphia region. For the second day in a row, New Jersey reported a record number of new COVID cases. Health officials say there were more than 15,000 confirmed cases in one day. That shattered Wednesday’s record by almost 6,000 cases. More than 2,200 patients are currently hospitalized, which is less than previous surges in 2021 and last year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston doctor suggests mini “circuit breaker” shutdowns if COVID-19 worsens

BOSTON — As the Omicron variant moves through Massachusetts and hospitals fill to capacity, a Boston doctor is proposing a solution to once again flatten the curve. Dr. Jeremy Faust, a specialist in Emergency Medicine at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, sent a three-page memo to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week, urging the agency to consider issuing guidelines for state and local governments to determine when a short “circuit breaker” shutdown may be required to slow the spread.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Disappointed ‘beyond description’: State Sen. Becca Rausch faults Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on COVID response

State Sen. Becca Rausch castigated Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday for his “grossly and inexplicably insufficient action” responding to the latest COVID-19 surge, accusing the Republican leader of failing to protect hospital bed capacity and keep Massachusetts residents safe from the highly contagious omicron variant. Rausch, who...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Thousands of children are homeless in Massachusetts as COVID keeps families hesitant from staying in shelters

At a shelter in Worcester, volunteer Crystaltina Montagna tried to connect with a child who was nonverbal. The shelter included a playspace by Horizons for Homeless Children, a group that works to improve the lives of children in Massachusetts who are experiencing homelessness. Montagna pulled out a train set to try and engage with the boy. He was bored at first, but finally, the two connected.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

