‘Station Eleven’ Episode 5 Recap: Airport ‘21

In 1883 Season 1, Episode 2, entitled, “Behind Us, A Cliff,” the Duttons and the rest of the wagon train travelers experience more horrors in the uncivilized West. Written by creator Taylor Sheridan and directed by Sheridan’s frequent collaborator Ben Richardson, Episode 2 starts off with a flashback to the aftermath of The Battle of Antietam outside the Dunker Church in 1862. On a field full of dead Confederate soldiers, Captain James Dutton (Tim McGraw) sits up, overwhelmed at the carnage on the ground. As he sees Union troops move in, he staggers about, utterly defeated and traumatized. James is soon approached by General George Meade (Oscar winner Tom Hanks) who addresses him by his military rank and sits next to him. James tries to speak to him, but, overcome by Meade’s kindness and the horrors he has just witnessed, he just sobs. It’s a quiet moment that shows the brotherhood between the soldiers, no matter the side.
Comments / 0