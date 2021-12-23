ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

‘Station Eleven’ Episode 5 Recap: Airport ‘21

By Sean T. Collins
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“He’s a destroyer.” Tough talk about a child. But “The Severn City Airport,” the fifth episode of Station Eleven, is a tough hour of television. Set in the titular, fictional airport during the collapse of global civilization, this episode is in some ways an illustration of how pockets of that civilization...

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

1883 Episode 1 & 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘1883’ is the origin story of the Dutton family, who in the present day own and operate the largest ranch in the USA. However, the road to that empire is a bloody and untrodden path walked by patriarch James Dutton and his family years earlier. The prequel series follows James and his family, who join a caravan led by Captain Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) as they head in search of a new home away from the impoverished streets of Texas.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Skull#Toys#Gab#Homeland Security
SFGate

In 'Station Eleven,' a pandemic is both the end and beginning of the world

For a postapocalyptic drama premised on a flu that wipes out billions, "Station Eleven" - the 10-part adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 pandemic bestseller - is strikingly hopeful. In much of pop culture, civilizational collapse precedes an existential descent, with characters robbed of their humanity by circumstances that...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Station Eleven Is a Profound Television Experience

I know what you’re going to say about Station Eleven, and I get it. After nearly two years of living through a pandemic in real life, the last thing you want to do is watch a show about a pandemic. But here’s the thing, and I say this with...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Station Eleven’: How the Brilliant Episode 3 Explores the Miraculous Tragedy of Art

[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “Station Eleven,” Episodes 1-3.] On Friday, December 17, HBO Max released the first three episodes of its dynamite limited series “Station Eleven.” The cast is populated largely with relative unknowns and a few familiar faces, including Gael García Bernal (“Mozart in the Jungle”) and Mackenzie Davis (“Halt and Catch Fire”). But in Episode 3, “Hurricane,” a supporting player takes center stage and serves as the catalyst for the core story the series aims to tell.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

Station Eleven Premiere Review: "Wheel of Fire," "A Hawk From a Handsaw," and "Hurricane"

Station Eleven premieres with three episodes on HBO Max Dec. 16. There’s a dark irony to the fact that filming of HBO Max’s adaptation of Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel about a flu pandemic that wipes out most of human civilization, was interrupted by the spread of COVID-19. That timing could have made the limited series feel either exploitative or irrelevant, but instead, the three-episode premiere manages to beautifully capture the mix of terror and absurdity found in the early days of COVID while delving into how living through a crisis of that scale pushes people to reconsider their priorities.
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Station Eleven’ Is a Thrilling but Oddly Paced Adaptation: TV Review

Years into the COVID-19 pandemic, “Station Eleven” suggests we got off easy. Both the 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel and its limited-series adaptation on HBO Max tell the story of a viral plague that decimates the world’s population too quickly for any response. Novel and TV show alike depict both the first moments of global spread and the state of things 20 years on, in a hardscrabble world where humanity’s remnants seek moments of poetry.
TV SERIES
HBO Watch

HBO Max Exclusive STATION ELEVEN Debuts

On Thursday, December 16 the first three episodes of the HBO Max Exclusive drama STATION ELEVEN were uploaded. This post is a look at the first installment of the limited series which is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. The 10-episode is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines and tells the stories of survivors of devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Station Eleven’ and Art in the Post-Apocalypse

Sean Fennessey and Joanna Robinson return to discus the three-episode premiere of the HBO limited series, Station Eleven. They look at the umbrella themes of the show and its unique approach to tackling them (14:07). They also discuss the show’s treatment of art and hope in a post-apocalyptic world (32:28).
TV & VIDEOS
Thrillist

Why the Mysterious Spaceman in HBO Max's 'Station Eleven' Is Essential to the Series

"Doctor Eleven can't feel time," says young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) early in the second episode of Station Eleven, HBO Max's ambitious new miniseries adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 bestselling dystopian novel. In the moment, Kirsten is speaking to Sarah, who will later be revealed to be "The Conductor" of the traveling theater troupe that grown-up Kristen, played by Halt and Catch Fire's Mackenzie Davis, will eventually become a key member of, but the line might as well be directed at the viewer attempting to make sense of the show's fractured structure. If Dr. Eleven, an astronaut glimpsed in the first episode who resembles MTV's Moon Man VMA trophy, can't "feel" time, what does that mean for the time-skipping series around him?
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Yellowstone’ Episode 8 Recap

Chris Ryan and Ryen Russillo are back to break down Episode 8 of the Paramount+ drama Yellowstone. They discuss Taylor Sheridan’s odd creative direction, recent developments with the Dutton children, and the exciting (but maybe not totally necessary) diner shootout. Lastly, Chris and Ryen share their hopes for Season 4’s last two episodes.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dexter Recap: Dexter Fights for His Life, as Harrison Lands in Kurt's Crosshairs

The second Dexter realized he needed to tell Harrison everything, he was abducted and nearly killed before he could do so. Par for the course for Dexter: New Blood, I suppose. It all came flooding back for Harrison last week, when the boy admitted to his dad that what he thought were a bunch of nightmares were actually real, horrific memories from his past. Even more heartbreaking was the fact that Harrison thought his own dark tendencies were to blame for his dad walking out on him, and not because, well, his dad was the Bay Harbor Butcher who murdered a...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Station Eleven online where you are

Created by Patrick Somerville (HBO’s The Leftovers) and with Hiro Murai directing multiple episodes (FX’s Atlanta, Barry, and the Grammy-winning music video “This is America”), expect a visually potent, emotional adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s best-selling novel. Below we explain how to watch Station Eleven online now – and on HBO Max in the US.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

Station Eleven Is, Hands Down, the Best New Show of the Year

This isn’t even close: Station Eleven is the best new TV show of the year. It’s haunting, gorgeously made, heartfelt, an end-of-the-world vision that lifts you up as much as it gives you nightmares. It may also be the year’s hardest show to recommend. Will you watch a 10-episode series in which the globe is decimated by a novel flu strain?
TV SERIES
Decider.com

5 Most Important Moments In ‘1883’ Season 1, Episode 2

In 1883 Season 1, Episode 2, entitled, “Behind Us, A Cliff,” the Duttons and the rest of the wagon train travelers experience more horrors in the uncivilized West. Written by creator Taylor Sheridan and directed by Sheridan’s frequent collaborator Ben Richardson, Episode 2 starts off with a flashback to the aftermath of The Battle of Antietam outside the Dunker Church in 1862. On a field full of dead Confederate soldiers, Captain James Dutton (Tim McGraw) sits up, overwhelmed at the carnage on the ground. As he sees Union troops move in, he staggers about, utterly defeated and traumatized. James is soon approached by General George Meade (Oscar winner Tom Hanks) who addresses him by his military rank and sits next to him. James tries to speak to him, but, overcome by Meade’s kindness and the horrors he has just witnessed, he just sobs. It’s a quiet moment that shows the brotherhood between the soldiers, no matter the side.
TV SERIES
cowboysindians.com

1883 Premiere Episode Recap

The journey begins in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel series. Warning: This is an overview of Episode 101 of 1883, so there will be scads of spoilers here. We strongly recommend that you not read this if you have not yet watched the episode. If you do read it before watching the episode, and then complain about spoilers, we’ll be forced to ask some badass Pinkertons to pay you a call. Sorry, but those are the rules.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

652
Followers
157
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy