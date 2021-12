The Chilmark library offers folks a number of interesting, fun, and enriching opportunities for classes and events to start the new year. Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 29, at 2 pm, the library hosts Writing for Young People, for Vineyarders working on graphic novels, young adult stories, or nonfiction works about young people — anything geared toward younger readers. Whether you need advice from others for an ongoing work, or are searching for inspiration to start writing, the virtual group provides a platform for people to share their progress.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO