Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Schools Extend Winter Break For COVID-19 Testing

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools has extended its winter break by two days to provide time for students...

Omicron variant overwhelming Maryland, positivity rate nearing 16 percent

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases and hospitals are already at or near capacity. Right now, hospitals are mainly focusing on COVID-19 patients and are already being directed by the state to delay non-emergency procedures. The day after Christmas, the Maryland Department of Health...
COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate Up To 15.85%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 5,826 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Saturday, according to state health department data released Sunday. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 15.85%, an increase of 1.77% since Thursday. Hospitalizations rose by 49 to 1,584. Of those hospitalized, 1,242 adults are in acute care and 326 are in intensive care. Twelve children are in acute care and four are in intensive care. The latest data comes after Maryland surpassed 1,500 hospitalizations Thursday, triggering pandemic plans at hospitals. Under these plans, hospitals are directed to maximize bed space and scale back non-emergency procedures. On Friday, Upper Chesapeake Medical...
UM-Upper Chesapeake declares hospital disaster due to COVID-19

BEL AIR, Md. — The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health on Friday declared a hospital disaster and implementing crisis standards of care protocols due to COVID-19. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. At this point, there is no state-declared public...
Annapolis enacts state of emergency amid COVID-19 spike

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some Maryland jurisdictions are implementing new measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid a recent spike. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Annapolis is encouraging outdoor events and dining as opposed to indoor. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley...
University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
Frederick County Public Schools update community on COVID-19

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to health experts, although Frederick County has high vaccination rates, the area has a high transmission rate. As cases continue to rise, FCPS shared a message with the community explaining how they are responding to the situation. Just like we have since March 2020, we are in constant communication […]
List of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites open in Maryland this week

Earlier this week, the Maryland Department of Health released a list of places with COVID-19 testing available and vaccination sites open from Monday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 26 throughout the state. The list below includes free community testing site locations and hours operated by local health departments in the...
BREAKING: Shreveport Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has tested positive for Covid-19. A brief statement from the Mayor's office says he is "asymptomatic and will remain in quarantine for 10 days." No other details have been released. No information has been released about why he was tested or how many people he may...
Religious Coalition of Frederick County closes office out of caution

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Religious Coalition of Frederick County Maryland, out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the Coalition offices will be closed starting Thursday. Organizers said that they will make a decision to reopen on Jan. 10, 2022. However, residents can still contact the organization for services at […]
Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
Maryland Breaks Record With Over 6,800 New COVID-19 Cases

Maryland reported 6,869 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most infections the state has recorded in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record for daily infections was 6,218, set on Tuesday. The state’s positivity rate is now 12.80%, more than double what it was less...
