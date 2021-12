With the NOLA Saints now trending toward starting their fourth quarterback of the season, the position is going to be one they fixate on in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ask anyone who knows anything about this upcoming draft’s quarterback class and they’ll probably tell you the best quarterback prospect is Ole Miss’ Matt Corral. Others might say Kenny Pickett is, some might say Malik Willis is the cream of the crop of the signal-caller prospects but Corral has been a name we’ve known for the past few years.

