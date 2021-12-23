Pittsburgh mayor presents Steelers legend Franco Harris with key to Steel City

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Bill Peduto presented Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris with a key to the city.

Thursday marked the 49th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, which became one of the most famous plays in NFL history.

“How fortunate was I to come to Pittsburgh in the 70s? And to find out that this is a little city that does big things?” Harris said.

Peduto said Harris deserved the honor not only because of what he did on the field, but because of all his good work in the community.

©2021 Cox Media Group