Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Reports 8,633 New COVID-19 Cases and 24 Deaths

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported more than 8,600 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, continuing a precipitous climb that the county’s public health director warned could lead to record numbers of daily infections by the. end of the year. Fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant...

Ohio reports two-day total of 20,917 COVID-19 cases: coronavirus update for Sunday, Dec. 26

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Health on Sunday reported 20,917 new coronavirus cases, a two-day tally encompassing Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Sundays are typically slow days for COVID-19 case reporting, but the unusually high figure makes sense for a two-day total, and especially as the Omicron variant of the virus pushes up case numbers in the state. For example, Ohio saw its highest one-day total reported on three consecutive days last week, topping out at 15,989 on Dec. 23.
Multiple opioid overdose incidents in Carroll County concerns health department

The Carroll County Health Department alerted the community this week about multiple suspected opioid overdose incidents in the county. “The opioid overdose rates have continued to rise over the past several years and we are accounting this to the drug fentanyl finding its way into the state and then the county,” said Cathy Baker, local behavioral health authority at the Carroll County Health ...
Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
Minnesota sends in the National Guard to save desperate nursing homes: Hundreds are given 'rapid-fire' training to fix care staffing crisis as Covid surges

Minnesota has drafted in the National Guard to save the state's desperate nursing homes, crippled by staffing shortages and facing new pressures amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant. Some 400 troops without any prior nursing experience are going through rapid-fire training at community colleges before being sent...
Florida Sets New One Day Case Count For Coronavirus, 31,758 Cases Reported On Thursday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has just set a new one-day new case count for coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control database, 31,758 new cases were reported on December 23rd. The last record high was 27,802 set on August 26th, 2021 as the Delta variant surged through the state. The 7-day average for new cases is nearly 18,000 as of Friday. Miami-Dade and Broward’s positivity rate is more than 16 percent, health experts say the virus is considered under control when the positivity rate is below five percent. The recent increase in case counts comes after a surge in demand for testing before the holiday and concerns over the Omicron variant. There have been no new COVID deaths reported by the state to the CDC since December 22nd. There have now been 3,864,288 cases in the state and 62,347 deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are listed as having a ”high” risk level for community transmission, according to the CDC.
‘Major’ COVID outbreak at Mastro’s, including first known Omicron case in Coachella Valley

Nearly 90 employees of Mastro's Steakhouse in Palm Desert have been ordered to get tested for COVID-19 after a major outbreak among workers that included a case of the Omicron variant, health officials announced on Wednesday. At this time, it is the first Omicron case in the Coachella Valley. Riverside County reported its first case The post ‘Major’ COVID outbreak at Mastro’s, including first known Omicron case in Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
What Makes The Omicron Variant So Transmissible? Should We Adjust Our Safety Habits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If it isn’t already, state health leaders anticipate that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be the most dominant strain in Minnesota by the end of the week. Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease director with the Minnesota Department of Public Health, said Omicron was found in about 20% of new COVID cases last week. She said it will likely be more than 50% by Christmas. The first case of Omicron was found in Minnesota on Dec. 1, meaning its spread has far outpaced the previously dominant Delta variant. The speed of its spread had us wondering: What makes...
